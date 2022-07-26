Mumbai: Western Express Highway witnesses heavy traffic; metro girder being replaced | Photo: Twitter Image

The traffic on Western Express Highway near Nesco Exhibition Centre is congested because of the ongoing metro work in the area. The workers were replacing a girder which caused traffic backlog.

According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials, the traffic should be clear within two hours. The officials added that a girder was lowered last night and is now being transported.

The officials further mentioned that it was a planned activity and two more beams will be lowered in a day or two.

Commenting on the structures visible on road, the officials replied, "After lowering, the beams are cut for easy transportation. It is 35 meters long and can not be transported in a single piece."