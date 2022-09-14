Mumbai: Metro services between Ghatkopar and Versova disrupted due to technical snag

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor faced delays on Wednesday evening after Metro services went into disruption due to a ‘technical snag’.

Spokesperson for the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), that operates Metro-1, said that technical glitch which was reported around 8.20 pm was restored by 9 pm.

"Technical error has been rectified and normal train operation between Versova and Ghatkopar have resumed. Regret the inconvenience," tweeted Mumbai Metro One at 9.23 pm.

Passengers, however, said that the services were partially restored at around 8.50 pm between Airport Road and Ghatkopar metro station and services resumed fully at around 9.20 pm.

"Power failure at Chakala (JB Nagar Metro Station). No trains will be moving to and from Ghatkopar to Versova," tweeted VirgoGirl.

Mumbai Metro One spokesperson didn't reveal the number of services affected, but said that the main impact was caused between 8.20pm to 9pm thereafter the services resumed in a phased manner.