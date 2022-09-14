e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Metro services between Ghatkopar and Versova disrupted due to technical snag

Mumbai: Metro services between Ghatkopar and Versova disrupted due to technical snag

Disruptions on Metro-1 was reported at around 8.20 pm but was restored by 9 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor faced delays on Wednesday evening after Metro services went into disruption due to a ‘technical snag’.

Spokesperson for the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), that operates Metro-1, said that technical glitch which was reported around 8.20 pm was restored by 9 pm.

"Technical error has been rectified and normal train operation between Versova and Ghatkopar have resumed. Regret the inconvenience," tweeted Mumbai Metro One at 9.23 pm.

Read Also
Mumbai to get 227 free healthcare centres: Maha CM Shinde
article-image

Passengers, however, said that the services were partially restored at around 8.50 pm between Airport Road and Ghatkopar metro station and services resumed fully at around 9.20 pm.

"Power failure at Chakala (JB Nagar Metro Station). No trains will be moving to and from Ghatkopar to Versova," tweeted VirgoGirl.

Mumbai Metro One spokesperson didn't reveal the number of services affected, but said that the main impact was caused between 8.20pm to 9pm thereafter the services resumed in a phased manner.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat met our expectations: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal on row over alleged shift of project from...

Gujarat met our expectations: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal on row over alleged shift of project from...

Mumbai: Metro services between Ghatkopar and Versova disrupted due to technical snag

Mumbai: Metro services between Ghatkopar and Versova disrupted due to technical snag

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Special court rejects CBI pela to exhibit CD on Rahul, Indrani, Peter’s...

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Special court rejects CBI pela to exhibit CD on Rahul, Indrani, Peter’s...

Thane: Cable operator (45) dies by suicide alleging harassment from rivals

Thane: Cable operator (45) dies by suicide alleging harassment from rivals

Mumbai: Rains, bad roads and illegal parking cause jams across city; commuters complain

Mumbai: Rains, bad roads and illegal parking cause jams across city; commuters complain