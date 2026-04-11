Mumbai Metro Line 9 Concerns: Pratap Sarnaik Inspects Kashigaon Station As Long Queues Due To Incomplete Entry-Exit Points & Other Issues Trigger Chaos

Metro Line 9 Concerns: Pratap Sarnaik Inspects Kashigaon Station As Long Queues Due To Incomplete Entry-Exit Points & Other Issues Trigger Chaos |

Thane: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday inspected the area near the station and took note of the issues regarding traffic congestion, incomplete entry-exit points, and severe parking problems. The Transport Minister has given a 2-month ultimatum to the MMRDA and the municipal administration to solve all the issues.

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As the long-awaited Metro Line 9, also known as the Red Line, started service, videos on social media showed a large crowd travelling on the newly launched metro line. The Red Line, which has been termed the 'Red Revolution', is expected to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, and improve daily commutes for thousands of passengers, however, videos shared on social media showed a chaotic situation at the Kashigaon metro station.

One video shared on Instagram showed several long queues of people waiting to exit the Kashigaon metro station, while another video showed construction work going on at other exit points. Notably, currently, only two entrance/ exit points, A & D, are operational, while the other side is under construction.

Traffic Congestion & Parking Issues

The Transport Minister also took note of the traffic congestion outside the Kashigaon Metro Station and the severe parking problems.

Reason For Incomplete Entry/Exit Work

The minister added, "During the inspection, it came to light that due to technical hurdles and obstruction from some landowners, work on 2 out of 4 entry-exit points remains pending," adding that, "Instructions were given to immediately resume the work halted due to the land dispute with Oswal Builders adjacent to the Kashigaon Metro Station and to take direct police action against those creating obstacles in this work."

"A request was made that instead of just providing 133 meters of land, they should transfer the entire plot to MMRDA for a 'Parking Plaza', he added.

Mumbai Metro 9

The first phase of Metro Line 9, stretching from Dahisar East to Kashigaon, was inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis on April 7. This phase comprises a 5.6-km elevated stretch with four stations: Dahisar East, Pandurangwadi, Miragaon, and Kashigaon.

Line 7 has been integrated with Line 9, enabling direct connectivity from Gundavli in Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar, currently up to Kashigaon. The integrated Metro Lines 7-9 corridor (Gundavli-Kashigaon) will operate between 5:50 am and 11 pm, with a peak frequency of under six minutes. A total of 276 services will operate on weekdays, 223 on Saturdays, and 205 on Sundays. The metro fare from Gundavli to Kashigaon will be Rs 50 for a single journey ticket.

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