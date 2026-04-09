Mumbai Metro Line 3 Rolls Out Tourist Passes, Unlimited Travel From ₹280 |

Mumbai, April 9: In a move aimed at making urban travel more affordable and seamless, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has introduced discounted travel passes for students and tourists on Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line.

The new passes, available exclusively through the National Common Mobility Card, are designed to encourage digital, contactless commuting while offering financial relief to frequent and short term travellers. The scheme came into effect on April 8.

Discounts To Benefit Students

Students up to Class 12 will now be able to travel at reduced fares, with a 25 percent discount on both 45 trip and 60 trip passes. These passes will remain valid for 30 days, making them suitable for daily school commutes.

Officials said the move is expected to ease the financial burden on families while promoting public transport usage among younger commuters.

Tourist Passes For Flexible Travel

To cater to visitors exploring the city, the Aqua Line has also introduced unlimited travel tourist passes. A one day business pass is priced at ₹280, while a three day pass costs ₹700.

These passes are likely to benefit domestic and international tourists looking for convenient and cost effective ways to navigate Mumbai’s key locations.

Continued Benefits For Regular And Divyang Commuters

The corporation has retained existing benefits on the MetroConnect3 app and NCMC card. Regular commuters can avail a 10 percent discount on 45 trip passes and 15 percent on 60 trip passes.

Divyangjan passengers will continue to receive a flat 25 percent concession on both pass types, reinforcing the focus on inclusive mobility.

Push Towards Digital And Inclusive Mobility

Officials highlighted that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote a fully digital, cashless transport ecosystem. With contactless access and simplified fare structures, the Aqua Line is positioning itself as a commuter friendly and future ready transit option for Mumbai.

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