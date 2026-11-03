Mumbai Metro Line 3 Adds 46 Weekday Trips, Aqua Line Services Rise To 337 As Peak-Hour Waiting Time Drops | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Nov 3: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has increased weekday services on the underground Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) by 46 trips, taking the total number of daily services from 291 to 337, to cater to growing passenger demand on the corridor.

In a release issued on Tuesday, MMRC said the enhanced services came into effect on November 2.

This has increased the peak-hour frequency, with the interval between trains reduced from four minutes and 50 seconds to four minutes and 25 seconds, the release said.

Aqua Line Records Strong Ridership

The Aqua Line, connecting Aarey JVLR in the north-centre and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai, recorded 7,20,88,738 cumulative passenger journeys during its first year of full-route operations, the MMRC said.

The corridor recorded an average daily ridership of 2,24,602 on weekdays and 1,31,138 on weekends in September this year.

MMRC Expands Services In Phases

Following the commencement of full-section operations, daily services were initially increased to 271, followed by 282 trips on June 23 and 291 trips on September 28.

The latest enhancement is aimed at reducing overcrowding and commuter waiting times while providing more frequent services and greater convenience, the MMRC said.

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Weekend Timetable Remains Unchanged

Weekend services will continue to operate as per a separate timetable.

The corporation said it would continue to monitor ridership trends and operational requirements and introduce further service enhancements as needed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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