Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7: Platform screen doors at metro stations report glitch; watch video

The platform screen doors have been installed for the first time on Mumbai Metro Line ensuring the safety of passengers. They prevent them from falling on track and managing situations during the crowd. However, the issue of technical glitch of platform screen doors not opening when the train arrives at stations continues to trouble even on the fourth day of its starting of commercial operations.

Several commuters who took the metro ride, have complained that when their train reached at station the doors of the rake opened up, however, the platform screen door did not open along with it.

In fact, netizen Akshay Patil tweeted a video wherein the metro train is seen moving with one door open. Patil tweeted, "Day 5 of problem As I mentioned in my youtube video Trainset 4 having door problem since initial dry revenue trials Still it is being operated without rectifying its issue @MMRDAOfficial when it gets stuck on mainline it causes trouble to both UP and Down line trains."

He also pointed out other technical problems that he faced while he took metro rides. For instance, when boarded from Pahadi Eksar, his train had some problems at Eksar station and before reaching Borivali West station the train took multiple halts in between, station doors opened and closed twice and got terminated and everyone needs to deboard. Further, when he tried to exit from Borivali west station the Automatic Fare Collection System gates rejected his ticket showing a mismatch of station despite he having a ticket for the station which was of next stop, he explained.

After the viral video of a metro train moving with one of its coaches having an open the door, several netizens expressed their disappointment for starting the metro without fixing the technical errors. A netizen replied, "Sad story of the new metro continues. What was the need to inaugurate it if there are technical issues...Very unfortunate."

The Free Press Journal has reported that the new Mumbai metro line despite having decent ridership is facing some technical issues. The MMMOCL an undertaking of MMRDA which is taking care of Operations & maintenance held a meeting with the train manufacturer BEML & other system providers to resolve the issue.

Whereas MMMOCL Managing Director DK Sharma said, "The rakes are new and not like a normal local train. It has to integrate with other systems that include signalling, telecommunication and platform screen doors, among others. So all these systems have to be integrated and need to be linked. There are minor glitches but we are resolving these issues. For the first time, we have come up with platform screen doors. Even metro Line 1 doesn't have that system. This has been put for the safety of passengers so that no one will fall on the track. These are additional features and we will overcome the technical glitches that we are facing right now."

The Metro Line 2A&7 was opened to the public partially comprising 20 km stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Gudi Padwa.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:15 PM IST