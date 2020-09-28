Mumbai Metro line 2A: 3 girders of 36 tons each launched across railway tracks

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has successfully launched three girders across railway tracks between Dahisar and Mira Road railway stations in Western line for Metro Line 2A (Dahisar E and DN Nagar).

According to the official, the launching of the girder was a crucial task considering the complication prevailing on the ground. Interestingly, the girders were supposed to be launched by end of November, however, the work was completed two months in advance paving the way for the metro trial run which is scheduled on January 14, 2021.

Three girders weighing 36 tons each, total 72 MT, were launched with two cranes of 500MT and 300MT capacities with another 400MT crane kept as standby for any emergency. These steel girders comprise of three plate girders with a combined weight of 110 MT. The girders were fabricated at a yard in Hyderabad. The design and drawings passed through multiple stages of review and approval for safety reasons, informed MMRDA in a press release.

Moreover, for smooth execution of work, pipe culverts were made across VH Desai nullah and Avdhoot Nagar nullah, which facilitated placement of cranes for the launching of the girder. Also, since the city witnessed heavy showers from September 20-22, the entire work area got slushy. Hence, the road was developed using a mixture of fine and coarse aggregates so that no voids are left making it easy to take such heavy loads of crane carrying girders.

RA Rajeev, MMRDA commissioner commented: "We are glad that despite having a lot of difficulties including incessant rainfall the city witnessed in the past few days, we were able to complete the work. MMRDA is now one step closer to the trial runs. The timely launching of girder in coordination with Railways and BMC authorities taking all necessary precautions and safety measures also tells how the working patterns in government agencies have changed."

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the MMRDA had obtained permission from E-office. Similarly, scrutinizing the drawings/designs were done by the concerned officials through e-office only. Thus, the effect of COVID-19 was completely overcome for carrying this work where multiple agencies were involved, said MMRDA official.