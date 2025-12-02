Mumbai Metro Line 10 Tender Process To Start By 15 December, Confirms Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

The long-pending Metro Line 10 project, connecting Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Mira-Bhayander, has taken a major step forward with the Maharashtra Government confirming that the tender process will commence by 15 December. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared the update on Tuesday after a detailed review meeting at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Mira-Bhayander Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma and Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Ashwin Kumar Mudgal. The discussions focused on pending approvals, construction timelines and coordination between civic bodies.

Route Expected to Ease Traffic on Ghodbunder Road

According to officials, the 9.7-km elevated corridor will start at Gaimukh and pass through Gaimukh Retibunder, Chena Gaon, Varsova Gaon, Kashimira and Miragaon, before terminating at Shivaji Chowk. The line is expected to significantly reduce pressure on the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road, a major arterial route for Thane residents.

Projections suggest that by 2031, the corridor will carry more than 4.5 lakh passengers daily, giving faster links to Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander and offering relief to road networks struggling with increasing vehicular demand.

Connectivity with Existing Metro Lines

Officials added that Line 10 has been designed with interchange points at Gaimukh (Line 4A) and Miragaon (Line 9), ensuring seamless travel across the wider metro network. A depot for rakes has been proposed at Mogharpada, enabling smoother operations once the line becomes functional.

Clearances Underway, Government Targets 2030 Completion

Work on multiple statutory approvals, including forest, mangrove, CRZ and wildlife permissions, is currently in progress. Tender documents have been prepared by the appointed consultant and will be released once the final nod is received.

Calling the project a vital link for Thane’s expanding suburbs, Sarnaik said the Government aims to complete the corridor by 2030, adding that residents will benefit from quicker, cleaner and more reliable daily travel once Line 10 becomes operational.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/