 Mumbai Metro Line 10 Tender Process To Start By 15 December, Confirms Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 10 Tender Process To Start By 15 December, Confirms Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai Metro Line 10 Tender Process To Start By 15 December, Confirms Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The Maharashtra Government has set 15 December as the start date for the tender process of Mumbai Metro’s Line 10, linking Gaimukh and Shivaji Chowk. The 9.7-km elevated route is expected to ease congestion on Ghodbunder Road and improve connectivity to existing metro lines. Authorities plan to complete the corridor by 2030, pending key environmental clearances.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Line 10 Tender Process To Start By 15 December, Confirms Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

The long-pending Metro Line 10 project, connecting Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Mira-Bhayander, has taken a major step forward with the Maharashtra Government confirming that the tender process will commence by 15 December. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared the update on Tuesday after a detailed review meeting at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Mira-Bhayander Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma and Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Ashwin Kumar Mudgal. The discussions focused on pending approvals, construction timelines and coordination between civic bodies.

Route Expected to Ease Traffic on Ghodbunder Road

According to officials, the 9.7-km elevated corridor will start at Gaimukh and pass through Gaimukh Retibunder, Chena Gaon, Varsova Gaon, Kashimira and Miragaon, before terminating at Shivaji Chowk. The line is expected to significantly reduce pressure on the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road, a major arterial route for Thane residents.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To 10 PM
Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To 10 PM
Priyanka Chopra To Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2? Here's What We Know
Priyanka Chopra To Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2? Here's What We Know
Govt To Divest 6 Per Cent Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra After OFS Sees 400 Pc Subscription; Nearly ₹2,500 Crore Expected
Govt To Divest 6 Per Cent Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra After OFS Sees 400 Pc Subscription; Nearly ₹2,500 Crore Expected
Mumbai Gears Up For Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas As CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Tight Security
Mumbai Gears Up For Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas As CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Tight Security

Projections suggest that by 2031, the corridor will carry more than 4.5 lakh passengers daily, giving faster links to Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander and offering relief to road networks struggling with increasing vehicular demand.

Connectivity with Existing Metro Lines

Officials added that Line 10 has been designed with interchange points at Gaimukh (Line 4A) and Miragaon (Line 9), ensuring seamless travel across the wider metro network. A depot for rakes has been proposed at Mogharpada, enabling smoother operations once the line becomes functional.

Clearances Underway, Government Targets 2030 Completion

Work on multiple statutory approvals, including forest, mangrove, CRZ and wildlife permissions, is currently in progress. Tender documents have been prepared by the appointed consultant and will be released once the final nod is received.

Calling the project a vital link for Thane’s expanding suburbs, Sarnaik said the Government aims to complete the corridor by 2030, adding that residents will benefit from quicker, cleaner and more reliable daily travel once Line 10 becomes operational.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To...

Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To...

Mumbai Launches Mortality Assessment As HIV Deaths Show No Decline In Three Years

Mumbai Launches Mortality Assessment As HIV Deaths Show No Decline In Three Years

Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹86 Lakh In Property Fraud In SoBo; Accused On The Run

Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹86 Lakh In Property Fraud In SoBo; Accused On The Run

20th Avishkar Research Convention In Raigad Showcases Student Innovation Across Six Disciplines

20th Avishkar Research Convention In Raigad Showcases Student Innovation Across Six Disciplines

Mumbai Gears Up For Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas As CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Tight...

Mumbai Gears Up For Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas As CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Tight...