Mumbai Metro Expansion: CM Devendra Fadnavis Targets 70 Km Of Metro Corridors In 2027, Calls It Potential ‘Metro Year’ |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed authorities to accelerate ongoing metro and elevated road projects in Mumbai, with a target of completing at least 70 km of metro corridors in 2027, describing the coming year as a potential “Metro Year.”

2026 Target To Be Expanded

Reviewing infrastructure projects at a meeting of the Chief Minister’s War Room at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis said work on 36 km of metro corridors expected to be completed by December 2026 should be expedited and the coverage should be expanded to 50 km.

He also directed agencies to ensure that at least 50 per cent of infrastructure project work is mechanised to enable timely completion. Availability of skilled workers should be ensured, while mechanisation should be used to address labour shortages, he said.

12-Hour Block For Metro 2B

Fadnavis directed officials to plan a 12-hour special road block on a Sunday, if required, to complete the girder work near Juhu Circle on Metro Line 2B between D.N. Nagar and Chembur. A decision on the next road block should be taken after assessing the progress of the work, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to citizens, he said.

He directed authorities to complete the connection of the Sewri-Worli elevated road by May 31, 2027, and make it available to motorists. Advance traffic planning should be undertaken whenever a new road is connected to an existing road to prevent congestion, he said.

Vakola Traffic Solution Sought

Authorities were also asked to find an immediate technology-based solution to traffic congestion at Vakola Junction and identify congestion-prone locations along the Western Express Highway for necessary corrective measures.

The Chief Minister directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other agencies to undertake updated mapping of underground civic utilities.

Utility Data To Speed Up Projects

A system should be developed to ensure that information on underground infrastructure is readily available while carrying out civic and infrastructure projects, thereby reducing project completion time, he said.

Fadnavis also stressed the need for adequate safety measures at construction sites, including signboards, barricades and other arrangements to protect citizens and workers. He suggested creating a dedicated company to provide safety services at project sites and developing a low-cost business model for such services.

He also directed officials to expedite land acquisition and court-related procedures concerning the stretch between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli on Metro Line 6.

The meeting reviewed the Sewri-Worli elevated road connection; Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayandar; Metro Line 5 from Thane to Dhamankar Naka and Kasheli Depot; Metro Line 2B from D.N. Nagar to Diamond Garden-Mandale; Metro Line 6 from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli; and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city water supply project.

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