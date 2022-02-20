Mumbai Metro: CMRS starts inspection of phase 1 of corridors 2A and 7

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Saturday started the statutory inspection of Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro corridors 2A and 7, between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey.

The inspection is part of a routine procedure and is likely to be conducted over a week.

Both the metro lines received the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) certification - a clearance needed to begin commercial metro operations, in January.

After the required clearances are obtained, the routes will be operational.

The services will help reduce traffic congestion by at least 10 to 15 percent. Moreover, congestion in local trains is also expected to decrease.

The MMRDA, which is the nodal agency appointed by the state government to carry out metro work in the MMR is presently constructing nearly 180kms of a vast network, of which the Metro Line 2A and 7 are expected to begin by this year.

The other corridors which MMRDA is constructing are Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), Metro Line 4 & 4A (Wadala-Kasarvadavali--Gaimukh), Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), and Metro Line 9 (Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander).

The civil works of all these metro lines have already begun and are expected to be ready by 2022-2024, according to the MMRDA.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:50 AM IST