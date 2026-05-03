Mumbai Metro 6 Pulls Off High Risk Girder Launch Over Western Railway, Finishes Ahead Of Schedule

In a significant boost to Mumbai’s infrastructure push, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority successfully launched three girders for Metro Line 6 over the busy Western Railway corridor. The complex operation, carried out in a tightly controlled time window, was completed 30 minutes ahead of schedule, reflecting meticulous planning and execution.

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The work was undertaken above active railway tracks, making it one of the most challenging phases of the project. Officials ensured that train services remained largely unaffected, with the activity coordinated during a pre planned block period.

Coordination, safety take centre stage

The girder launching required synchronised efforts between multiple agencies, including railway authorities and engineering teams. Heavy machinery, including cranes and specialised equipment, was deployed to position the massive structures with precision.

Such operations are typically carried out under strict safety protocols due to the risks involved in working above live tracks. Similar recent works on the corridor have involved installing large steel spans overnight without disrupting rail traffic, showcasing advanced engineering capabilities.

Metro Line 6 gathers pace

Metro Line 6, also known as the Pink Line, is a crucial east west corridor connecting Lokhandwala to Vikhroli. Once operational, it is expected to significantly ease travel across Mumbai by linking key residential and commercial hubs.

With a large portion of civil work already completed, milestones such as these indicate steady progress towards commissioning. The corridor is designed to improve connectivity between the Western and Eastern suburbs, reducing travel time and congestion.

A step closer to seamless connectivity

The successful early completion of the girder launch signals growing momentum for the project. For daily commuters, it brings the promise of faster, more efficient cross city travel one step closer, reinforcing Mumbai’s ongoing transition towards a robust metro network.