Mumbai: Metro 2A,7 to generate Rs 100 cr through non-fare box revenue

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which manages the operations and maintenance of the newly-commissioned metro line 2A and 7, is aiming to earn a whopping Rs 100 crore annually through non-fare box revenue.

Passing from Dahisar to D N Nagar through Link Road (metro line 2A) and Dahisar E-Andheri E through Western Express Highway (metro 7), this 20-km-long operational stretch has already monetized annual non-fare revenue worth Rs 65 crore. The MMOCL plans to generate Rs 100 crore, once the entire line goes public, by renting out commercial space at stations as well as through selling branding and advertising rights.

According to Auctus Advisors – StudioPOD consortium, who are the transaction advisors to the MMMOCL, overall 80,000 sqft commercial space at stations is available for rent on both the lines, including the under-construction path as well. Around 17,500 sqft space is available at Andheri west station alone. This space has been rented out to banks for ATMs, food & beverage outlets and master concessionaires, they apprised.

MMMOCL MD, D K Sharma, said, "Maximizing revenue from non-fare sources helps keep fares in check. This will encourage switching from private to public transport, which is required to decongest the city, reduce air pollution and make the city more liveable."

Shadab Siddiqui from Auctus Advisors said, "This is already the highest non-fare monetization by any metro authority in the country, given that there is no land available to Mumbai metro for property development unlike Delhi and Hyderabad metros.”

As of now, there are 18 metro stations between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, while the remaining 12 stations are expected to be commissioned by next year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 06:44 AM IST