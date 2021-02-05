Mumbai merchant 'hypnotised' by 4 female robbers; gets looted of diamonds worth Rs 24 Lakh

The Kasturba Marg police in Borivali are looking for a gang of four women who allegedly looted diamonds worth Rs 24 lakh in broad daylight on Monday. The police suspect that the women hypnotised the diamond businessman in order to loot him.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when a 67-year-old diamond businessman was on his way to deliver a diamond consignment to his client in Borivali. The businessman boarded a bus number 225 from Dahisar Railway Station and was on his way to Borivali.

When the businessman was about to alight from the bus when it reached the Sukurwadi bus stop in Borivali, two women ahead of him blocked his entry while another pushed him from behind.

An argument broke out between him and the woman. However, he suddenly blacked out for a while and could not realise what happened. When the businessman regained himself, he realised that the woman escaped with the purse in which he had kept the diamonds. "I feel that they hypnotised me due to which I blacked out, he said requesting anonymity.

Following the incident, the businessman approached Kasturba Marg police station which registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of theft (379) and common intension (34). When police checked the CCTV camera footage of the area, it was clear that there were four women who were accompanied by their male accomplice.

The women followed the businessman from Dahisar Railway Station itself and looted him when he was about to alight from the bus. The gang was well aware of the businessman's movements and that he was carrying expensive diamonds at the time of the incident. Either someone had tipped them about the businessman or they might also be on his trail from long and waiting for an opportunity, said police.

The crime branch is currently trying to trace the gang while police officials have started parallel investigations.