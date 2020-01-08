Mumbai: Mentally challenged teen assaults minor in Bandra

Mumbai: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old mentally challenged boy at Khar, who lured her to the terrace and touched her inappropriately.

The girl escaped and came down crying, after which she told her parents about the teen’s disturbing act. Khar Police booked the boy and sent him to the correctional home for remand.

The incident occurred on January 3, around 2.45 pm, near Railway Colony in Bandra (W), when the girl was playing outside. The accused teen, who is her neighbour, was sitting nearby and was playing with her for a while.

Suddenly, the teen, who is mentally unstable, lured the girl with chocolates and took her to the terrace, without informing anyone. The teen inappropriately touched her and attempted to rape.

The girl escaped from his clutches and came down running to her parents. She shared her ordeal and told her parents that the teen had touched her inappropriately, making her uncomfortable.

They immediately got hold of the teen and approached Khar Police to register a complaint. Police booked the teen under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation, along with sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station said, “We had sent the teenager to Dongri remand home, but since he is mentally unstable, he was sent home after a counselling session. We cannot divulge any more details as the victim and the accused both are minors.”