Mumbai: Memon Community Aims To Turn Tobacco-Free And Debt-Free Nationwide

Mumbai: In an attempt to eradicate the vices of tobacco addiction and interest debt, the Memon community has initiated nation-wide campaigns targeted to make the community addiction-free and debt-free. The All India Memon Jamat Federation has been hosting deaddiction pledges for the jamats and has decided to pay off community members’ debt from financial interest.

The Muslim Memon community, which is known as an affluent businessmen community, has paved new initiatives to make the community free from tobacco addiction and interest debt. The initiatives launched by AIMJF will cover all the 500 Memon jamats across the country consisting of over 15 lakh members.

The parent body of the jamats- AIMJF decided to launch the ‘vyasan mukti’ initiative after it noticed that more than half of the medical welfare fund is spent on cancer patients within the community. Moreover, to prevent the youth from falling prey to addiction, the community has started organising gatherings at various jamats across the country where people are asked to pledge against consuming tobacco.

Recently, the Memon jamaat of Naswadi town in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district pledged against consumption of tobacco. At an event presided by the president of AIMJF, community members and especially the youth pledged that they will stay away from chewable tobacco, cigarettes and hookah.

Iqbal Memon Officer, president of AIMJF, said, “Memons are looked up to as an intelligent businessmen community, therefore consuming tobacco gives out the wrong message. We are spending around Rs. 1 crore every year on treatment of community members battling cancer. We do not want our members to sell off everything to cure this illness. If they stay away from tobacco, it will be economically better for them as well as the community.”

Along with an anti addiction drive, the community is also stressing on an anti-debt drive to free the community members of the debt caused due to interest on loans. The community has decided that it will compile a list of people struggling with debt and will pay off their entire debt on a condition of not taking loans in the future.

“Private financers often ask people to continue paying the interest until the principal amount is paid separately, this saddles the victims with more and more debt. A lot of small businessmen in the community run their business by taking loans from such financers. We are preparing a list of such members and will ask them to submit the details of their debt, which will be paid-off to make the community debt-free,” Officer added.