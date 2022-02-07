Mumbai: Mega target...mega blocks and....commissioning of Thane-Diva 5th and 6th line

The Thane-Diva 5th and 6th line was sanctioned in 2008-09 under MUTP II with equal cost sharing between Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra.

The work of cut and connection of lines on this section was carried out by operating various blocks. The major blocks with a duration of 18, 24, 36, 14 were operated successfully and 72 hours mega block is being operated now.

First major Block - 18 hours on Thane-Diva Slow corridor

• for commissioning of Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines and crossovers at Diva (North) for diversion of trains on 19.12.2021. The block was operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 08.00 hrs of 19.12.2021(Sunday) to 02.00 hrs of 20.12.2021(Monday).

• After the block, Up and Dn slow services started running via the new tunnel no.1

Second Block - 24 hours on Kalva - Diva Slow corridor

• For cut and connection of newly laid slow line with existing slow lines for diversion. The block was operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 hrs of 2.1.2022 (Sunday) to 02.00 hrs of 3.1.20222 (Monday).

• After the block Up and Down slow line services started running via newly laid Up and Down slow line through rail fly over and halting at the new platform of Mumbra station.

• 5 tower wagons, 2 Unimat machines, 6 JCBs, 2×2 Diesel multi locos and one ballast rake is being used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works

Third block - 36 hours on Thane-Kalva slow lines

• For carrying out cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers. The block was operated on Up and Dn slow lines from 02.00 pm on 8.1.2022 (Saturday) to 02.00 am of 10.1.2022 (Monday).

• Works carried out during the block: the newly laid track between Thane and Vitava Road under Bridge was cut and connected to the existing Dn and Up slow lines. Similarly, insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turn outs, derailing switches in connection with yard remodeling and alteration in Interlocking arrangements at Thana and Kalva was carried out. 7 tower wagons, 3 Unimat/Duomatic machines, 2 Diesel multi locos, one ballast rake, 1 DBKM etc will be used for carrying out engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works.

Fourth Block - 14 hours on Down fast line between Thane-Diva section

• On Dn fast line between Thane and Diva stations including 2 hours on Up fast line between Thane-Diva stations for carrying out cut and connection of old redundant slow line with existing fast lines and commissioning of crossovers.

• On Dn fast line from 01.20 am on 23.1.2022 (Sat/Sun midnight) to 3.20 pm on 23.1.2022 and for 02 hours on Up fast line from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on 23.01.2022 (Sunday).

• After the block, Kalyan bound Dn fast locals /mail exp trains are running via Thane PF no.5 on Dn fast new alignment running through Kalva and Mumbra stations in Thane –Diva section.

• After the block Dn trains leaving CSMT / Dadar/ LTT towards Panvel arriving via Dn fast line or 5th line will arrive on platform no.7 at Thane and go via new 5th line (erstwhile Dn fast line) through Parsik Tunnel

• 4 JCBs, 4 tower wagons, one hopper rake, 3 Tamping machines and approximately 500 labourers were involved

5th and Final block - 72 hours on Thane-Diva Fast line

• For cut and connection works and commissioning of new RRI building in Diva.

• On Existing 5th line and 6th line between Thane and Diva from 00.00 hrs of 5.2.2022 to (Friday/Saturday midnight 12 am) to 24.00 hrs of 7.2.2022 (Monday/Tuesday midnight) 72 hours.

• On Existing Up fast line from 00.00 hrs (midnight 12 am) of 5.2.2022 to 04.00 am of 6.2.2022 (28 hrs) has been connected. The work for remaining lines i.e. 5th and 6th lines is going on and will be completed by 24.00 hrs of 7.2.2022 (Monday/Tuesday midnight) as per schedule & Existing Down and Up fast lines between Thane – Diva via Parsik tunnel will be commissioned as 5th and 6th lines.

Salient Features

• 19 km length (UP and DN)

• 4 stations Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva.

• 6 platforms and 8 Foot Over Bridges

• 1.4 km long rail flyover, 3 major bridges, 21 minor bridges,

• 170 m long tunnel,

Benefits

• Segregation of suburban and mail exp/goods trains corridors. This will help to improve punctuality of trains.

