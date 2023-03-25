Mumbai: Mega block on Central and Harbour lines on Sunday; check details here | PTI

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on 26.03.2023.

Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast / semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their schedule halts, further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 10 minutes late.

Kurla- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Vashi -Panvel stations during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.