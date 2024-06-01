Mumbai Mega Block From May 31 To June 2: Over 500 Local Train Trips Cancelled Across Central & Harbour Lines On Day 2; Check Details Inside |

Mumbai: The Central Railway has initiated a significant 63-hour mega block at Thane Railway Station and a 36-hour special block at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This mega block began at midnight on May 30-31 (Thursday-Friday night) and will continue until the afternoon of June 2 (Sunday).

According to an official update from the Central Railway, substantial infrastructure upgrade work was completed at Thane station at 6:00 am on June 1, 2024. Key activities included the completion of RCC box placement at Thane Platform 5 by 4:05 am. At 4:30 am, the MBWT rake moved towards the Kalyan end for loading poclain and roller, with one poclain and one roller loaded by 5:10 am.

#CRupdate on Special Block for Infra upgrade work at Thane station at 6:00 am on 1.6.2024.



* RCC BOX placement completed at Thane PF5 by 04:05 hrs.

* At 04:30 hrs, MBWT rake moved towards Kalyan end for loading of poclain and roller.

* 01 poclain and 01 roller loaded at 05:10… pic.twitter.com/UnrVHcOEpv — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 1, 2024

The rake was dispatched to New Mulund Goods Station at 5:30 am. Additionally, a 15 BRN rake with filling material arrived on the Down fast line at 5:50 am. Currently, gap filling work is progressing rapidly to meet the infrastructure upgrade deadlines.

Details On Cancelled Trains

The Central Railway has also shared an extensive list of cancelled local train trips on both the Up and Down Lines of the suburban rail network to accommodate the mega block. On June 1 (Saturday), 141 trains on the Down Line and 134 trains on the Up Line for the Central Line have been cancelled, along with 128 trains on the Down Line and 130 trains on the Up Line for the Harbour Line.

On June 2 (Sunday), 61 trains on the Down Line and 64 trains on the Up Line for the Central Line have been cancelled, along with 53 trains on the Down Line and 56 trains on the Up Line for the Harbour Line. These measures are part of an extensive infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing the efficiency and safety of railway operations in the region. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Central Railway's Appeal

Central Railway earlier requested all the establishments to give their respective staff the opportunity to work from home or any other means possible to reduce the number of passengers on these days.

Central Railway also appealed to passengers to avoid travelling on these days or undertake travel only if needed to reduce the crowd at platforms.