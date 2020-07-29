Mumbai: Meet new health assistant robot - Rakshak designed by Central Railway

In their fight against the spread of coronavirus, Central Railway Mumbai Division, EMU Car Shed, Kurla has made a health assistant robot, “Rakshak” fully inhouse and handed it over to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla.
Shalab Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division handed over this robot to Dr Meera Arora, Chief Medical Director of the Hospital at Byculla at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 28.7.2020. Sunil Bairwa, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Kurla and his dedicated team have designed and made this in house robot.
This medical assistance robot is ergonomically designed to achieve interaction between doctor and patient remotely. It can measure health parameters like temperature, pulse, oxygen percentage and dispenses sanitiser automatic, infrared sensor. ‘Rakshak’ can deliver medicine/food to patients and has a 2-way video communication between doctor and patient. It can move in all direction on a levelled surface with a range of remote operation up to 150 meters.
With a fully charged battery, it can work 6 hours continuously and carry up to 10 kg weight in its tray. It is based on wi-fi and hence no mobile data is required and operated with an android mobile application. The video and snapshots of patients can also be downloaded.
