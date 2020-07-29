Mumbai: Meet new health assistant robot - Rakshak designed by Central Railway

In their fight against the spread of coronavirus, Central Railway Mumbai Division, EMU Car Shed, Kurla has made a health assistant robot, “Rakshak” fully inhouse and handed it over to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla.

Shalab Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division handed over this robot to Dr Meera Arora, Chief Medical Director of the Hospital at Byculla at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 28.7.2020. Sunil Bairwa, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Kurla and his dedicated team have designed and made this in house robot.