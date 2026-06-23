Mumbai: Meenal Turde Urges BMC To Allow Corporator Funds For Solar And Rainwater Harvesting Projects

Meenal Turde has proposed allowing corporator development funds to support solar energy and rainwater harvesting projects in Mumbai housing societies | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 23: Meenal Sanjay Turde, Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, has urged BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to allow the use of corporator development funds for installing solar power systems and rainwater harvesting projects in private housing societies across Mumbai.

She said the move would promote renewable energy adoption, strengthen water conservation efforts and help residential communities reduce their dependence on conventional power and municipal water supplies.

In a letter to the civic chief, Turde pointed out that a majority of Mumbai’s residents live in private housing societies and contribute substantially to the BMC’s revenue through property taxes, water charges and other levies.

However, existing rules prohibit the use of corporator funds for development works within such societies, leaving a large section of taxpayers unable to benefit from civic-funded projects.

Push For Sustainable Housing Projects

She argued that with the Centre actively promoting solar energy and the BMC encouraging rainwater harvesting and other sustainable initiatives, corporator funds should also be made available for these projects in private housing societies to further Mumbai’s sustainability and climate-resilience goals.

Turde said rainwater harvesting systems would enable the collection and reuse of rainwater for non-potable purposes such as cleaning and maintenance, reducing dependence on treated drinking water and easing pressure on the city’s water supply network.

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Proposal For Rule Amendment

Financial assistance for solar power installations, she added, would lower electricity costs for housing societies, encourage the use of clean energy and reduce reliance on conventional power sources.

Turde has urged the BMC to amend the existing rules and permit private housing societies to access corporator funds for solar energy and rainwater harvesting projects as part of Mumbai’s broader sustainable development efforts.

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