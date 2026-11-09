Mumbai Medical Miracle: Born At Just 700 Grams, Premature Baby Saved By KEM Hospital Doctors After 5-Month NICU Battle

A premature newborn discharged from KEM Hospital after gaining weight and overcoming multiple life-threatening complications | File Photo

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: In a remarkable achievement in neonatal care, doctors at civic-run KEM Hospital have saved an extremely premature baby boy who weighed just 700 grams at birth.

After spending five months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), battling several life-threatening complications, the baby was discharged on November 6, weighing 3.3 kg and feeding entirely on breast milk.

The baby was born on June 2, 2026, following abnormal foetal Doppler findings that necessitated delivery at KEM Hospital. The pregnancy was registered at the BMC-run Ramabai Hospital in Marol.

Given the foetal condition, the mother was brought to KEM Hospital, where the baby was delivered. His extremely low birth weight and premature arrival made his survival particularly challenging.

Five Months Of Intensive Neonatal Care

According to the hospital, the newborn required prolonged intensive care and respiratory support. He developed several life-threatening complications during his five-month stay, requiring continuous monitoring, specialised medical intervention and coordinated care from doctors and nursing staff.

The treatment was led by Dr Anitha Haribalakrishna, Head of the Department of Neonatology, along with a multidisciplinary neonatal care team.

The doctors closely monitored the baby's progress and managed the complications through sustained medical and nursing support. Gradually, the infant responded to treatment, gained weight and achieved the milestones necessary for discharge.

From weighing just 700 grams at birth, the baby reached 3.3 kg and was eventually able to take full breastfeeds, marking a significant step in his recovery.

Doctors Highlight Teamwork In Recovery

"Managing an extremely premature baby with such a low birth weight requires prolonged intensive care, respiratory support and constant monitoring. It was a challenging journey, and the baby's gradual recovery was possible through coordinated efforts of the entire medical and nursing team," said Dr Anitha Haribalakrishna.

The hospital said the successful outcome demonstrates the capabilities of its specialised NICU and the importance of advanced neonatal facilities in public hospitals, particularly for treating extremely premature and critically ill newborns.

Also Watch:

KEM Hospital Dean Dr Harish Pathak said the achievement reflected the commitment, clinical expertise and teamwork of the neonatal department in providing advanced and compassionate care to vulnerable newborns.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/