Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: JJ Hospital Performs First Cervical Disc Replacement Surgery, Offers Advanced Spine Care Free To EWS Patient

A 35-year-old patient from Uttar Pradesh recovers after undergoing JJ Hospital’s first cervical disc replacement procedure free of cost | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: JJ Hospital in Byculla has successfully performed its first cervical disc replacement (CDR) surgery, marking a major milestone in advanced spine care in Maharashtra’s public healthcare system.

The procedure was carried out free of cost on a 35-year-old economically weaker patient from Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that an advanced and otherwise expensive spine treatment was accessible to him through the public healthcare system.

The patient was suffering from cervical disc herniation and cervical myelopathy caused by compression of the spinal cord. The condition had affected his daily life, causing neck and arm pain, numbness, weakness, reduced hand grip and difficulty performing routine activities.

Doctors said prolonged spinal cord compression, if left untreated, can lead to worsening weakness, balance problems and permanent neurological damage.

Cervical Disc Replacement Procedure

Following clinical and radiological evaluation, doctors opted for cervical disc replacement, in which the damaged cervical disc is removed and replaced with an artificial disc. Unlike conventional spinal fusion, CDR can, in appropriately selected patients, preserve movement at the operated spinal level.

The surgery was performed by spine surgeon Dr Kushal Gohil under the guidance of Dr Nadir Shah, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics. Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase and Dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar supported the initiative. The anaesthesia team, comprising Dr Usha Badole and Dr Prerna Jogdand, also played a key role.

The patient is recovering well and has reported significant relief from pain.

Advanced Treatment Provided Free

A specialised artificial disc prosthesis is required for CDR, with the procedure costing several lakh rupees in private hospitals depending on the implant and other surgical requirements. However, considering the patient's financial condition, the entire procedure was provided free of cost at JJ Hospital.

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Dr Gohil said advanced spine procedures should not remain limited to private hospitals because of their high cost. He said the successful surgery demonstrates that specialised treatment can be made accessible to patients from economically weaker sections.

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