Mumbai: Media manhandled by police

Mumbai: Media persons covering a farmer who has gone to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray were manhandled by Kherwadi police on Sunday.

A 45-year-old farmer named Mahendra Deshmukh from Panvel came to meet Uddhav over some bank related issue. He came to the CM’s residence in Bandra along with his 12-year-old daughter.

When he was denied entry, he said he will sit outside until he meets the CM. After which he was detained and taken to the Kherwadi police station.

When media persons followed him, the officers at the police station objected the coverage and allegedly manhandled the media representatives.

During the incident, a news channel’s camera was damaged and a reporter’s mobile phone was damaged.

When superiors were asked about the high-handedness of the police, they assured of an inquiry. The detained farmer was released later.