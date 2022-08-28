Mumbai: MCZMA defers nod for Shivsrushti near Ghodbunder fort

Children playing cricket in the crumbling structure of Ghodbunder fort. |

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has at its recent meeting deferred its approval for the development of Shivsrushti near Ghodbunder fort in the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation limits citing the environment impact assessment (EIA) submitted by the consultant was very generic in nature lacking crucial and obvious details such as impact on mangroves and other biodiversity. It is proposed on 9-acre land and is the brainchild of the local MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

‘’The Expert Member observed that the EIA underestimated the biodiversity and even the most obvious features such as mangroves were not reported in the EIA represented by the project proponent (PP), the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation,’’ said the Authority in its minutes.

‘’The Authority directed PP to submit the detailed project report along with a detailed EIA report covering the details of the biodiversity present around the project site and impact of the proposed activities on the biodiversity along with mitigation measures and environment management plan. Accordingly, the matter was deferred for submission of the compliance by the PP,’’ said the Authority.

According to the Authority, the PP presented the proposal for the development of Shivsrushti near Ghodbunder fort in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation limits. The proposal involves construction of the theme park based on Shivaji Maharaj’s life and it includes replicas of Lohgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Pratapgad and Sindhudurg forts and entrance gate of typical Maratha architecture.

‘’The PP has submitted the CRZ (coastal regulatory zone) map (1:4000 scale) superimposing the project site as per which, the project site falls partly in CRZ IA (50 m mangrove buffer zone area), CRZ IA, CRZ IB, CRZ II, CRZ IV B remaining area is situated outside CRZ area.

Sarnaik, who is currently in the Shinde Camp, in August 2020 (during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government) had said that the state government’s archeological department had given its consent for the development of Shivsrushti which will come up 35 m from the rampart of the Ghodbunder fort. There won’t be any damage to the fort.

Sarnaik told the Free Press Journal, ‘’In the wake of the Authority’s decision, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation has appointed a new consultant to prepare a detailed project report and environment impact assessment report. Both will be submitted to the Authority in due course of time to get its consent.’’