Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Orders Crackdown On Illegal Rickshaw Parking In Ghatkopar East Following Traffic Complaints From Residents | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Following repeated complaints of severe traffic congestion caused by illegal rickshaw parking near the Sudha Park in Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar (East), the traffic police on Friday initiated action against violators after the local residents raised concerns over the daily inconvenience in the area.

According to a post shared by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on the social media platform X, the main road in front of Sudha Park had been witnessing persistent traffic jams for several days due to unauthorised parking of autorickshaws. The issue had reportedly been causing difficulties for senior citizens, women and school students commuting through the stretch on a daily basis.

In the post, Tawde stated that residents had approached her regarding the situation, following which she assured them that immediate action would be taken to resolve the issue. She further mentioned that after consistent follow-ups and under the guidance of Ghatkopar East MLA Parag Shah, the traffic police reached the spot and carried out an inspection drive in the area.

Photos shared along with the post showed officials conducting inspections. Strict warnings were reportedly issued to rickshaw drivers involved in illegal parking, while punitive action was also initiated against those found violating traffic regulations.

The action comes amid growing concerns over encroachment and unauthorised parking on internal roads across several parts of Mumbai, often leading to traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience for pedestrians as well as motorists.

BMC Removes 40 Encroachments In South Mumbai During Anti-Hawker Drive

The BMC recently took action against around 40 encroachments, including unauthorised hawkers, garages, scrap dealers, and others at Water Street Corner, Tank Pakhari Marg, and Hafiz Ali Bahadur Khan Marg in the ‘E’ ward in south Mumbai.

The action was taken after it was observed that the encroachments were creating obstacles for pedestrians. The encroachments on the footpath and road were removed and the road was opened for traffic.

The action was carried out by the E ward office and the encroachments removal department with the help of a bulldozer and more than 20 staff members from the BMC and Nagpada police.

The administration has clarified that regular action will continue against unauthorised constructions and unauthorised hawkers.

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