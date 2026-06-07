Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Leads Swift Clean-Up Of Hindmata Skate Park In Dadar After Youth Flag Poor Maintenance - VIDEO

Mumbai: The skate park located under the flyover opposite Gold Cinema near Hindmata in Dadar was cleaned by the municipal administration after Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde took note of a complaint raised by a young citizen on social media.

According to a tweet by Mayor Ritu Tawde, the issue came to light after a youth posted a video highlighting the condition of the skate park, stating that such public spaces are created for citizens but are often not maintained properly by the authorities. The video showed dust and garbage accumulated inside the skate park, raising concerns over the safety and usability of the space, especially for children and young skaters who visit the area.

Responding to the complaint, Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the spot along with the concerned civic officials. After personally inspecting the situation at the skate park, she issued instructions to the municipal officers present at the site and directed them to take immediate action.

Following the inspection, the civic machinery launched a special cleanliness drive at the location. The accumulated dust and garbage were cleared, and the area was restored for public use. The clean-up was carried out in the presence of the Mayor, who later said that the skate park had once again been made safe and ready for children and young skating enthusiasts.

Tawde also appreciated the role of the young citizen who had raised the issue through social media. She said that vigilant citizens and alert youth are the real strength of the city, as their timely intervention helps bring civic issues to the notice of the authorities.

The incident also highlighted the growing role of social media in drawing attention to local civic problems. Public spaces such as skate parks, playgrounds and open recreational areas are often developed for community use, but regular maintenance remains a key concern for residents.

In this case, the complaint led to swift action from the authorities, with the Mayor herself visiting the site and ensuring that the clean-up was carried out without delay.

The skate park under Hindmata Bridge is now available for use again, with the authorities stating that the area has been cleaned and restored for children and youngsters who use the facility.

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