Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inspects Andheri Subway, Says Waterlogging Visuals Often Misrepresent City's Monsoon Situation | IANS

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday conducted an inspection of the Andheri Subway and other monsoon-sensitive locations across the city, stating that repeated visuals of waterlogged spots often create a misleading perception that the entire city has been submerged during heavy rainfall.

Speaking during the inspection with IANS, Tawde said she deliberately began her visit from the Andheri Subway, one of Mumbai's most frequently highlighted locations during the monsoon season. She noted that every year, visuals from a handful of low-lying areas are repeatedly circulated on television channels and social media platforms, leading many people to believe that the whole city has come to a standstill.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the inspection at Andheri Subway, Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "I began the inspection from the Andheri subway itself. Very often, whether on television or through our media friends who work extensively during Mumbai's monsoon, the same locations, such as the… pic.twitter.com/7Ow2rKCaMs — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

“I began the inspection from the Andheri Subway itself. Very often, whether on television or through our media friends who work extensively during Mumbai's monsoon, the same locations, such as the Andheri Subway and a few other low-lying areas, are repeatedly shown. As a result, it creates the impression through these images that the whole of Mumbai has been flooded,” Tawde said.

The Mayor said the purpose of the inspection was to assess the preparedness of civic authorities at locations that have historically been vulnerable to waterlogging and flooding during intense rainfall. She emphasised that while certain pockets of the city do experience difficulties during heavy downpours, large parts of Mumbai continue to function normally.

Tawde's visit comes as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation continues to monitor monsoon preparedness measures across key infrastructure points, including subways, pumping stations, drains and flood-prone stretches. The Andheri Subway, in particular, remains one of the city's most closely watched locations during the rainy season owing to its history of water accumulation during periods of intense rainfall.

Highlighting the importance of ground-level assessment, the Mayor said it was necessary to personally review the situation at such locations rather than relying solely on reports. She added that civic teams have been working to ensure that drainage systems and flood mitigation mechanisms remain operational throughout the monsoon period.

During the inspection, Tawde reiterated that while challenges remain in a city as large and densely populated as Mumbai, efforts are continuously being undertaken to minimise disruptions caused by heavy rains. She also underscored the need to present a balanced picture of the city's monsoon situation, noting that recurring visuals from a limited number of locations often overshadow the functioning of the rest of Mumbai.

The Mayor's remarks come in after the recent light shower led to water logging at Andheri Subway, shutting the subway for 45 mins.

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