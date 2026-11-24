Mayor Ritu Tawde says her remarks following the alleged assault at Kurla's Pramod Mahajan Garden were misrepresented | File Photo

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has landed in the eye of a storm after her remarks on the alleged assault of a couple at a Kurla public garden sparked a fierce online backlash.

While calling for a thorough police probe, her comments on how couples should conduct themselves in public spaces have drawn sharp criticism, with many accusing her of shifting the focus from the alleged attackers to the victims.

The alleged assault took place on November 20 at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West. A group of minors allegedly attacked a 22-year-old man and his 21-year-old female friend with sticks, punches and kicks before chasing them as they tried to escape.

The attack has brought the safety of visitors to public gardens under scrutiny, particularly in spaces meant to be accessible to families, senior citizens, women and young people.

Mayor's Remarks Spark Online Backlash

Reacting to the incident, Mayor Tawde said public gardens are meant for everyone, from senior citizens taking morning walks to mothers bringing their children. While stating that couples were welcome to use the gardens, she added, “If they are behaving in a wrong way, then it is wrong,” clarifying that this was her personal opinion.

However, her remarks drew criticism online, with users arguing that the focus appeared to be shifting from the alleged assault and public safety concerns to the couple’s conduct.

Tawde’s remarks drew criticism on social media, with several users and commentators describing them as 'moral policing' and 'victim-blaming'.

They argued that the focus should remain on the alleged assault, accountability of the attackers and security failures at public gardens, rather than questioning the couple’s conduct.

The comments also reignited a wider debate over personal freedom, societal attitudes towards couples in public spaces and the need to ensure that public gardens remain safe, inclusive and accessible to all.

Mayor Says Remarks Were Taken Out Of Context

However, Tawde has clarified that her remarks on the assault of a young couple were taken out of context and that a single sentence from her statement was deliberately circulated on social media to distort its meaning.

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She said her stand from the very beginning has been that strict legal action must be taken against those responsible for the assault. Tawde further said that incomplete video clips were being used to create confusion and wrongly suggest that she had blamed the victims. She maintained that her comments had been misrepresented.

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