Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Attends Eco Friendly Holi Celebration In Ghatkopar - PICS |

An eco friendly Holi celebration brought colour and cheer to Rajawadi Garden in Ghatkopar, as residents gathered to mark what was described as a Green Holi in the heart of nature. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade was present at the event and shared glimpses of the initiative on social media.

The celebration moved away from the usual chemical colours and water intensive festivities, choosing instead a more sustainable approach.

Holi Of Flowers And Natural Colours

Organisers encouraged participants to bid farewell to synthetic colours and embrace a Holi of Flowers. The garden came alive with fragrant petals and the use of only natural colours, creating a vibrant yet environmentally conscious atmosphere.

Children, senior citizens and families joined in, celebrating without the fear of skin irritation or excessive water usage. The emphasis remained firmly on protecting the environment while preserving the festive spirit.

MLA Parag Shah Attends Event

MLA Parag Shah attended the programme as the chief guest, adding to the enthusiasm of the gathering. His presence was warmly acknowledged by attendees, who said such initiatives help spread awareness about responsible celebrations.

Holi greetings were extended to all present, with organisers expressing hope that more neighbourhoods would adopt similar eco friendly practices. The event stood as a reminder that tradition and sustainability can go hand in hand, offering joy without harming the environment.