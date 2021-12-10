Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar receives death threat

After a dispute between BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the mayor has now received a death threat through a letter.

As per the report by ABP Maza, the letter also insulted the mayor using obscene language. The mayor said that she will lodge a complaint about the same.

What is happening between Kishori Pednekar and Ashish Shelar?

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar was arrested in a case registered against him for his alleged objectionable remarks on Mumbai Mayor. He was later released on bail.

Notably, Shelar was booked for speaking in a press conference, wherein he allegedly criticised Pednekar for visiting the site of a cylinder blast after 72 hours. “Where were you (the mayor) sleeping for so many hours?” Shelar had asked.

Taking offence to the word ‘sleeping’ Pednekar had written a letter to the home minister, seeking action against Shelar.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:49 PM IST