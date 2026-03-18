Mumbai Mayor In Legal Trouble? Ritu Tawde To Face Trial As Court Rejects Discharge Plea In 2016 Teacher Assault Case

Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: A sessions court rejected the discharge plea of city mayor Ritu Tawde in connection with a 2016 case involving the alleged assault of school teachers, paving the way for trial proceedings to begin.

The order, pronounced on March 12 by Additional Sessions Judge Y.P. Manathkar, held that there was sufficient material on record to frame charges against Tawde. The court observed that the two victims had 'categorically named' Tawde as the person who physically assaulted them inside the school premises.

Statements from other witnesses also identified her as one of the assailants, the court noted. “This is more than sufficient to frame charge against the applicant,” the judge said, emphasising that a prima facie case existed, as reported by PTI.

Details On 2016 Teacher Assault Incident

The case dates back to July 29, 2016, and pertains to an incident at an Urdu-medium municipal school in Shastri Nagar, Vakola, Santacruz (East). According to the prosecution, the dispute arose after the transfer of a teacher, Shahin Khan, to another school in Bandra-Kurla Complex. It was alleged that Khan was unhappy with the transfer, particularly as she was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer.

The prosecution alleged that Tawde, along with six others, confronted the school’s headmistress and staff over the transfer. The situation escalated into a quarrel, during which the accused allegedly used criminal force and assaulted two teachers, Mohd Yakub Rahid and Nadim Ahmed Shaikh.

An FIR filed by headmistress Sharifa Momin stated that the accused slapped the teachers and attempted to obstruct them from performing their duties, attracting charges related to use of criminal force against public servants.

During the hearing, the defence argued that Tawde’s presence at the scene was coincidental and that her political position as a BJP corporator was being used to generate publicity. It also pointed to a 13-day delay in filing the FIR, suggesting that the complaint was motivated by political vendetta. Additionally, the defence claimed that there was no evidence of criminal intent, or mens rea, in the alleged incident.

Victims Name Tawde As Primary Aggressor In Assault

The prosecution, however, relied on statements from seven witnesses, including eyewitnesses, stating that the victims had clearly identified Tawde as the primary aggressor. It also stressed the seriousness of the alleged conduct within an educational institution.

The court clarified that at the stage of framing charges, it is not required to conduct a detailed examination of evidence or determine guilt. Instead, it must only assess whether sufficient grounds exist to proceed with the trial.

“If two views are possible and the material gives rise to grave suspicion, the court is justified in framing charges,” the judge observed. With the discharge plea rejected, Tawde will now face trial in the case.

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