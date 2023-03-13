Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Oshiwara furniture market, none injured; visuals surface

Massive fire breaks out near Oshiwara furniture market | Twitter

Mumbai: On Monday morning, a massive fire broke out in Jogeshwari near Oshiwarafurniture market. Reportedly, 10 fire tenders have reached the spot and the efforts to douse the blaze are underway. BMC stated that no one has been injured yet.

According to preliminary information, the fire was reported at 11 am. A furniture godown at Ghas Compound, Relief Road caught fire. It is yet to be ascertained what caused the fire. Meanwhile, an activist claimed that the fire was caused by a cylinder blast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Grandmaster Shifuji, a Commando Trainer and actor sharing a video on Twitter tagged official handles of Mumbai Police and offices of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and urged them to take action.

"This is Jogeshwari west opposite Hindu Smashan Bhoomi & Kabristan. Do the needful immediately. Master Shifuji," he tweeted.

The visuals showed a thick black smoke eminating from the burning structure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Fire at oshiwara furniture Market, Jogeshwari west SV road road towards Oshiwara kabrastan is closed from both sides," another user tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to another user's alert, Mumbai Police from their official handle tweeted that they have informed main control room.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a developing story