Mumbai: Massive explosion inside eatery triggers panic

Mumbai: A massive explosion inside an eatery near Maxus Mall triggered panic in Bhayandar late on Wednesday night. According to the police, the explosion was reported a little past midnight from Eatalios- a fast food joint located amidst a densely populated residential area near Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (west).

It is suspected that accumulation of cooking gas triggered the explosion. Such was the impact of the explosion that it not only destructed the eatery and the adjacent commercial establishments including a salon, but also glass panes of flats up to the fourth floor were left completely shattered. Even the iron collapsible gate and railings of a banquet hall situated opposite the building were ripped off. While a couple of cars parked nearby also suffered extensive damages, an on-duty private security guard identified as- Rishikumar Brijbhushan Tripathi sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.