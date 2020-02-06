Mumbai: Massive explosion inside eatery triggers panic

Mumbai: A massive explosion inside an eatery near Maxus Mall triggered panic in Bhayandar late on Wednesday night. According to the police, the explosion was reported a little past midnight from Eatalios- a fast food joint located amidst a densely populated residential area near Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (west).
It is suspected that accumulation of cooking gas triggered the explosion. Such was the impact of the explosion that it not only destructed the eatery and the adjacent commercial establishments including a salon, but also glass panes of flats up to the fourth floor were left completely shattered. Even the iron collapsible gate and railings of a banquet hall situated opposite the building were ripped off. While a couple of cars parked nearby also suffered extensive damages, an on-duty private security guard identified as- Rishikumar Brijbhushan Tripathi sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.
A mezzanine floor which had been constructed inside the eatery also caved in due to the high intensity of the explosion. Upon receiving information, fire brigade and police personnel along with a bomb detection and disposal squad immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. “All indications are that the explosion was caused by a pocket of gas which had apparently accumulated in the eatery. We are checking the fire NOC of the establishment and also if there was any type of negligence.” said fire officer- Sadanand Patil adding that there was no blaze after the explosion. Ruling out foul play, the Thane (rural) police issued a press release stating air-conditioner compressor or gas cylinder leakage as the prima facie reason behind the explosion. Further investigations were on.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)