Mumbai Masala: The ‘Spirit Of Mumbai’ Is Alive And Well

Police personnel along with civilians take out a march to raise awareness about ill-effects of drugs at Sion, on Sunday. | Vijay Gohil

Music lovers spoilt for choice

The heavy downpour does not seem to have dampened the enthusiasm of organisers of music shows and their audience. Any number of shows are advertised not only during the weekends, but even on weekdays. The problem is that music lovers are spoilt for choice. Halls like Dinanath Mangeshka at Vile Parle, Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion, Veer Savarkar Hall, Dadar, Kashinath Ghanekar Hall at Thane, Vishnudas Bhave auditorium at Vashi are booked well in advance. Recently to mark the birth anniversary of RD Burman, dozens of shows were held and all of them were house-full. Tickets for shows based on the legendary Kishore Kumar’s songs sell like hot batatavadas. Some of the organisers take the risk of having songs of less popular composers like Salil Chowdhury and yet their events are almost packed. Singers like Anil Vajpayee, Prasan Rao, Shailaja Subramaniam, Alok Katdare, Soumya Varma, Akhilesh Kumar, Mona Kamath, Priyanka Mitra etc, have their diaries full.

No to drugs

Middle class priced out of BKC?

Where BKC is situated now there were only mangroves many years ago. The only attraction was the drive-in theatre. There was a giant screen on which you watched Bollywood flicks from the comfort of your Ambassador or Premier Padmini while sipping London Pilsner or Hayward beer. Now BKC is a vibrant place with the uber luxurious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio mall, Apple store, etc. There are several power offices like those of the CBI, MEA and SEBI. But the most interesting aspect is that it is a happening place for foodies. You are literally spoilt for choice. The cuisines range from continental, Japanese, Asian fusion, desi and American. Pondichéry Café at the lobby level of Sofitel easily takes the cake. Its buffet spread is huge and the dessert section will definitely make you go crazy. The restaurant holds theme-based festivals. The only problem is that all the restaurants here are expensive. What BKC needs is a decent food court where the middle class have good food at reasonable price. Maybe the MMRDA can think of something.

The ‘spirit of Mumbai’ is alive and well

Some people say that the ‘spirit of Mumbai’ is not there any more. This is far from the truth. It is evident every single day with lakhs of people travelling in local trains and BEST buses despite the heavy rains. They get wet negotiating the potholes and puddles of water. But that does not deter them from venturing out of their homes in far-off places like Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan, Panvel, etc, to their places of work in Nariman Point, Lower Parel and other business districts. The plight of working women is particularly bad. They leave their children in ‘palna ghars’ or nurseries and rush to their offices in overcrowded trains or buses. All the while their thoughts are on their children. In the evening, it is another struggle to return home. But for this steely spirit, Mumbai would not be what it is today.

Compiled by S.Balakrishnan

