Mumbai Masala: Superb Konkani Cuisine | File Pic (Representative Image)

A friend Jitendra Ghadge recommended a newly-opened Konkani veg restaurant in Girgaum and we decided to check it out for Sunday lunch. Its aptly called 'The Girgaum Kitchen' and is located on the narrow Khadilkar Road. It's a small place with just five tables, plastic cane chairs and has zero frills. The menu is limited and comprises lovely cocktail batata wadas, kanda bajji, kande and dhadpe pohe, kothimbir wadi, varan bhat, etc. We settled for a plate of aboli with black vatana usal and thali, which consisted of two soft chapatis, cabbage and chana dal bhaji, batata bhaji in a spicy yellow gravy, koshimbir, a bowl of rice, papad from Pen and heavenly varan. We washed the meal down with cool sol kadhi, which is much better than Coke, Pepsi etc. For dessert, we had sukrunde with desi ghee which was simply amazing. All in all a deeply soul-satisfying experience. The prices are extremely pocket -friendly. We have decided to be regulars there.

FPJ backs animal welfare, consumer rights

Last week, two interesting persons dropped into the FPJ office – Shirish Deshpande, the leading champion of consumer rights, and Ingrid Newkirk, founder of PETA , the globally-recognised organisation fighting the cause of animal welfare. Shirish is heading Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, which has been upholding the cause of consumers for the past 50 years. It also distributes quality groceries and other items to the middle class consumers at extremely cheap rates. An advocate by profession, Shirish has fought hundreds of consumer cases up to the Supreme Court. For example, he took up the cause of over four lakh people, who had booked scooters with Lohia Machine Tools, in the Supreme Court and won. Ingrid is passionately spreading the cause of veganism and apart from celebs like John Abraham, Raveena Tandon and Vidya Balan, she has convinced lakhs of others to opt for a vegan diet, which is ethical and cruelty-free. May her tribe increase.

Is nature hitting back at us?

The heat in Mumbai is killing. You walk a few steps on the road and you are soaked in sweat. Is nature hitting back at us? There is no doubt about it. The Aarey forest has been destroyed and now 45,000 mangroves are going to be cut in Charkop. Under the guise of redevelopment, thousands of trees have been chopped. Compensatory afforestation is a joke. We can change the situation in a little way this summer. Each of us can water the saplings planted by the BMC on footpaths and blissfully neglected.

Tailpiece

Our friendly neighbourhood wag observed: Aap ka cylinder Qatar mein hai aur aap Kuwait karna padega!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

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