Mumbai Masala: Spice Laundry Serves Taste, Value & Variety |

When you come across good food, you don’t crib about the price. That’s because you get full value for money. Spice Laundry in Chembur is one such totally vegetarian restaurant where you cannot be simply disappointed with the taste of food, quantity, ambience or service. We will give eight out of 10 in all categories.

First, let’s talk about the range of cuisine. You can have Truffle edamame cream cheese dimsum, Mexican uraki uramachi, flying noodle khaosuey, veg lababdar, soya chap kootu parotta, Tibetan tupka soup, sushi, katal biryani, Jennifer Aniston quinoa salad, Fusilli Alle pasta, Amritsari kulcha etc. You are simply spoilt for choice. We ordered a sizzler with finger chips rolled in peri peri. The quantity was so much that two of us couldn’t finish it despite the outstanding taste. Check it out. We bet you will not regret.

Eastern Freeway’s open secret of corruption

Heavy vehicles are banned on the eastern freeway. Despite that every night you will find a large number of oil tankers on the north-bound lane. Strangely enough the drivers stop before the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, get down, enter the Trombay traffic police chowky nearby, return to their vehicles, cut lanes and head towards Navi Mumbai. A few days ago we asked a driver what he did in the chowky. He replied “I kept a bribe of ₹300.” The corruption and the violation of traffic rules are simply brazen. Sab chalta hai!!

Fishermen stand near their boats as high tidal waves crash onto the shore at Budhwar Park | Salman Ansari

Diplomacy, delicacies and a captivating host

If there was a popularity contest for Mumbaibased diplomats, Yaniv Revach, the consul-general of Israel, will win hands down. His charm is captivating and his approach transparently sincere. Last week, he threw a grand party at St Regis banquet hall to celebrate Israel’s 78th national day under heavy security. It was a power-packed affair and Revach made it a point to accept greetings from each and every guest. He spoke emotionally about the close friendship between India and Israel. There was food which was native to Haifa, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. And for good measure there was crispy kanda bhajia with pudina and imly ki chutney.

TAILPIECE: The optimism of Mumbaikars is amazing. Even though there is only 10% water in the lakes, most people are averse to changing their lifestyle. Their faith in the rain god is indeed touching. (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)