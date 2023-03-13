Mumbai Masala: Retro food joints still rule! |

The food scene of Matunga got jazzed up a few days ago when a high-profile restaurant called Radha Krishna opened its doors on Bhaudaji Road cheek-by-jowl with Cafe Madras. Initially, local foodies thought it will be yet another idli-dosa joint. But Radha Krishna surprised all by unveiling an elaborate menu containing as many as 350 items! Apart from the usual south Indian snacks, it offers rosemary and olive naan, Dindigul biryani, Zucchini musallam, penne in creamy porcini sauce and edamame truffle risotto. The interior is uber luxurious with 30 tables. The staff at the entrance is not courteous, though. Fears that Radha Krishna will wipe out other established restaurants in Matunga have mercifully been proved baseless. On Saturday afternoon, even though Radha Krishna was choc-a-bloc with customers, there were hungry patrons waiting outside Cafe Madras, Udipi Air Conditioned, Cafe Mysore et al. Other established joints like Amba Bhavan, Sharada Bhavan, Idli House, Ram Ashray and Arya Bhavan also did not display any nervousness. Said Satish Nayak of Idli House, “Matunga with its large number of veg restaurants has become a food hub of Mumbai with people pouring in from the rest of the city. So there will be sufficient patronage for all restaurants.” Incidentally, Matunga boasts of excellent Guju thali at Gujarati Club near Aurora cinema.

City street with something for everyone

Marine Drive is a beehive of activity on Sunday mornings. It was the then police commissioner Sanjay Pande's idea to keep the street from the Trident to Jazz By The Bay free of traffic so that Mumbaikars can let their hair down and do whatever catches their fancy. There is this group which comes from wherever with an entire karaoke system. An improvised stage is set up and anyone is free to take the mike and belt out any song of his or her choice. Thus you get both good and besura singers presenting mostly Hindi film songs to an attentive audience comprising people of all age groups. If the song is a foot-tapping number, then the audience breaks into a jig. The other day a senior citizen sang Kishore Kumar's popular number “Pyar diwana hota hai...” from the film 'Kati Patang' and he literally had the listeners asking for more. Then there are yoga enthusiasts who do their contortions. Some people come with their easels and watercolours to paint the Arabian Sea. Cyclists race up and down the streets, while the regular calorie-conscious go about jogging, taking in all the fun. The pet lovers, of course, don't miss out on the opportunity to walk their dogs who also appear to enjoy all the antics of the crowd. Other seafronts are also used for such activities so that Mumbaikars in other parts can also enjoy their Sunday mornings.

Keeping the book-reading culture alive

The shutting down of Strand Book Stall in 2018 was indeed a sad event. The store was run under the watchful eye of TN Shanbag, on whom a Padmashree was conferred by the government for his immense contribution to promoting the book-reading culture. There was an expectation that some large publishing house will take over Strand and run it. Unfortunately, no such thing has happened. The shutters are still shut. The place was a book lovers' delight. There were sections on fiction, non-fiction, biographies, literature etc. Those were the days when there was no Amazon. People used to carefully go through the titles and bring the books to the cash counter where Shanbag would invariably give a discount. One could bump into professors, intellectuals, journalists and other genuine lovers of books. Mercifully, Kitab Khana near Flora Fountain is making up for the loss of Strand. This place, which is much bigger than Strand, has a wide variety of books on almost any topic under the hot sun. The staff is ever helpful. If you don't find the book you want, you just need to inform the attendant at the cash counter and give your mobile number. He will make sure you get the book ASAP. The place also has a little cafe at the rear serving some pastries and coffee.