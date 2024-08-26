Mumbai Masala: Pleasant Foodie Surprise

Came across Radha Krishna restaurant opposite Infinity Mall, Andheri (W) recently. Was a bit apprehensive after a bad experience in terms of food taste and service at its branch in Matunga. Nevertheless, I decided to check out. Was in for a pleasant surprise. The palak lasooni, tandoori roti, masala papad, malai kulfi were yum and the service was super fast. There is a non-air-conditioned section, but the ambience in the air-conditioned area is much better. It’s a multi-cuisine dining place with an amazing range of Punjabi, South Indian, and Chinese food. In the South Indian segment, you have the idli, vada, dosa, uttapam routine, Chinese varieties include Manchow, hot and sour soups, spring roll, et al, and Punjabi items include baingan ‘bertha’ (sic), paneer pasanda, mushroom handi, etc. Fast food comprises special pav bhaji, pizzas, falooda, and fresh juices. Incidentally, Udipi restaurants have now started serving Chinese biryani! It comprises a large inverted bowl of fried rice enveloping manchurian balls with gravy! Trust the enterprising Shettys to come up with such gastronomic innovations.

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, devotees carry an idol of Tardeocha Icchapurti to their pandal at Mumbai Central | SALMAN ANSARI

A Lawyer With A Difference

Nadeem Siddiqui (43) is a lawyer with a difference. He is a campaigner who is spreading awareness about the importance of documents. He started a campaign called ‘Mera Document, Meri Pehchan’ in 2020, and despite facing hindrances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was able to successfully restart the campaign in January 2022. In the months since the campaign’s relaunch, he has been spending 15 hours a week visiting different areas and conducting weekly building-to-building free document correction camps, seminars, and lectures at schools and colleges to spread awareness about the importance of documents and scholarships. Till date he has held over 105 camps, conducted 45 school and college seminars, and submitted thousands of scholarship forms to help students in the NagpadaMadanpura area. Through his campaign, Siddiqui has been able to get Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID cards, and other documents for the poor. He also educates people about different government welfare schemes for the underprivileged and tells them how to get the benefits. Often the government announces grandiose schemes but the people are clueless about accessing them. This is where activists like Siddiqui come into the picture and ensure that genuine people get the benefits.

A Model MP From Mumbai North

The people of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency are particularly fortunate that they have an MP in the form of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Hardly had the dust of the poll campaign settled down that Goyal started visiting each assembly segment of his constituency. Despite his heavy commitments in New Delhi, Goyal makes it a point to spend at least four days a month among his people. Recently, he chaired a high-power meeting which was attended by civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, MMRDA commissioner Sanjeev Mukherji and other senior officials. A slew of decisions aimed at improving the situation in Mumbai North were taken. If these are implemented, then citizens in this area will witness a sea change. Goyal has already endeared himself to his voters with his dedication, deep study of problems, and amiable outlook. Incidentally, his dynamic wife Seema evinces a keen interest in people’s welfare.

Tailpiece

A wag asked: ‘If an Uber driver gets wet in the rain, will he become Ola?’ (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)