Mumbai Masala: PETA’s Robotic Calf Jeev Appeals Against Leather Use | Sourced

The other day, a team from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) dropped into the FPJ office along with a cute robotic calf called Jeev. The idea was to appeal against the use of leather. Jeev emotionally asked, “Are you wearing my mother?” He explained how thousands of cows and buffaloes are slaughtered for leather and appealed for an end to the cruelty inflicted on innocent animals. We at the FPJ received several visitors, but Jeev was the most interesting. He speaks in both English and Hindi. PETA is doing remarkable work to save animals and birds. Incidentally, several Jain organisations are backing it in a big way. Here’s wishing more power to PETA.

Cats pose with their owners during the Feline Club of India Cat Expo and Competition 2026 in Vashi on Sunday | Farooq Sayed

Time to tighten our belts

The wholesale price index is rising, fuel prices have increased, and the war in West Asia may flare up any day. A water crisis is also looming on the horizon. The situation is indeed grim. This is the time when each of us should rise to the occasion and help the government tackle the crisis. Here are a few suggestions: Use public transport at least three times a week to begin with; stop using water to wash your cars and house floors; shower baths are a strict no; do not open the tap fully while washing utensils; slash electricity consumption by at least 25%; avoid using the elevator to go down; and finally, share food with your servants. The poor are the worst hit by inflation, fuel shortage, and the like.

Despite high prices, food lovers keep eating out

The number of swanky new restaurants opening in amchi Mumbai is unbelievable. The variety of food on offer is simply amazing. The prices are high, but that doesn’t seem to deter foodies. Amidst all this, small joints are also thriving. Take Sainath Amritsari Chhole near the Bombay Presidency Golf Club – it’s literally a hole in the wall with a staff of just two. The kulchas are simply superb. You can have them stuffed with aloo, onion, paneer, mooli, or mixed vegetables. They are served with yummy chhole and fresh onion rings. In Matunga, you can have excellent vada pav at Shirke’s at the start of Laxminarayan Lane. Dadar’s Dayaram Damodar sells wonderful dhoklas, patras, bhajiyas, kachoris, and khandvis. Dave Farsan at Babulnath offers yummy Gujju farsans, while the guy who makes fresh salads near Bombay House (in between the cars) sells them for a steal at just ₹25.

TAILPIECE

Some people will do anything for money... even work! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)