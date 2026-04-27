Mumbai Masala: LUAA Mumbai Chapter Hosts Nostalgic Mehfil | file photo

The Lucknow University Alumni Association (LUAA) Mumbai Chapter recently hosted a nostalgic mehfil that brought together over 60 alumni for an afternoon steeped in Lucknavi culture and camaraderie. Held at the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive, the gathering recreated the warmth and elegance of the city of nawabs. The evening featured kissagoi, shayari, ghazals, poems and lively conversations, as attendees revisited shared memories of their time at Lucknow University, which is now 105 years old. For many, it was a chance to reconnect with old friends and reflect on the institution’s role in shaping their lives. Founded in 1994 by a group of alumni, including the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Satish Sawhney, the Mumbai chapter of LUAA has grown into a vibrant network of professionals from the IAS, corporate, law, media, entertainment and other sectors. Among those present were Satish Sawhney, Sudhakar Dev, Rahul Gopal, Kanchan Srivastava and other achievers from different walks of life.

KEM Hospital renaming criticised amid infra woes

For the life of me, I cannot understand why KEM Hospital is being rechristened as Kaushalyashreshta Eklavya Memorial Hospital. Don’t our politicians have better things to do? It is one of Mumbai’s largest municipal hospitals and desperately needs attention. It was once known for its hygiene and superior medical care. Today, the situation has deteriorated. Its walls were once plastered with pan spit, and the then dean, Dr Oak, had to personally take a broom and pail of water to clean the smudges. While the patient load is undeniably high, that is no excuse for the lapses in medical care. The BMC has also decided to install clock towers at all city entrances at a cost of several crore rupees — an antediluvian idea with no relevance in present times. Our corporators would do better to first repair the pathetic pavements right in front of the BMC headquarters.

Lenskart grooming policy sparks outrage

There is understandable outrage over Lenskart’s grooming policy. The company has been criticised on social media for banning sindoor, teeka and kalawa while permitting the hijab and turban. However, one also wonders why most television news anchors, including those on vernacular channels, wear only western outfits. Several women anchors appear visibly uncomfortable in tight-fitting western attire. What is wrong if they wear salwar kurtas or sarees and sport bindis? Palki Sharma used to wear elegant sarees and was a highly successful anchor. It is a different matter that she has now quit journalism to sell sarees.

Tailpiece

Board outside a paan shop says “Hum aapse poochkar chuna lagatey hai!!” (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)