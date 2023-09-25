Mumbai Masala: Lord Ganesha’s Favourite Sweet

Modak | Unsplash

There is great demand for ukadiche modaks during the Ganesh festival. In fact, this is the season when this delicacy is made by the millions. It is essentially a steam dumpling made of rice flour with a stuffing of grated coconut mixed with jaggery, with elaichi, etc, thrown in. The shape is round with a pointed top. If prepared properly it simply melts in your mouth. Many Maharashtrian restaurants and sweet shops offer them and people have to stand in long queues to lay their hands on packets of these modaks.

Kutumba Sakhi, an organisation of women founded by the late Shiv Sena leader Pramod Navalkar and his wife, perhaps offers the best ukadiche modaks in town. They are handmade by hundreds of women with great devotion because Lord Ganesha favourite sweet is ukadiche modak. You have to place an order days in advance before Ganesh Chaturthi. Many outlets like Panshikar of Dadar are known to export them in special packs to the Maharashtrian diaspora in the US, UK, etc.

Dancing sensation shows off her moves

Recently a Twitter/X storm broke out over a video of a stunning royal blue-clad dancer in a local train. Posted by the handle mumbaimatterz, the clip featured local Instagrammer aliyamirja_dancer, who is no stranger to the motion of the locos. Insta fans are familiar with Aliyas sensuous moves in various locations of Mumbai, including one number on the iconic steps of the Asiatic Society one is left gaping and wondering how she doesnt tumble off while executing skilfull chakkars! This FPJ staffer met Aliya one afternoon in a CSMTbound local from Thane as she was shooting a reel with her younger sister wielding the camera. The train was almost empty, as one can see in the videos she has uploaded, and since she dances to music via her Bluetooth earpiece, there is no audible disturbance. We observed that she took care not to obstruct commuters, and in fact several women came up to her at the end expressing appreciation.

The ultimate Man Friday

Milind Narvekar, long-time personal assistant to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, can teach a thing or two about diplomacy to any hardcore diplomat. Even though he is known for his loyalty to the Thackeray family, he maintains cordial relations with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a large number of powerful businessmen. In fact, it is seen as a distinct advantage if a person enjoys a one-to-one relationship with Milind. During Ganesh festival, the whos who of Mumbai make it a point to pay obeisance to the Ganesh idol he keeps in his plush apartment in Bandra (West). A man of few words, he has been assisting Thackeray for several years. Ordinary Shiv Sainiks adore him and like the way he wields his enormous clout. Few political leaders can boast of a Man Friday like Milind.

Tailpiece

The Indian Air Force has erected hoardings that say: Every job wants you to meet targets. This wants you take them down.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

