Mumbai Masala: Keeping Cool With Chhach & Taak As Summer Peaks. | file pic [representational image]

It rained tentatively yesterday and, in the process, made Mumbai even more humid. To say that the heat has become unbearable would be an understatement. The situation is even worse in northern India. The dust storm that enveloped Bikaner was truly frightening. Prime Minister Modi has appealed to people to stay hydrated. One of the best ways to do that is by drinking plenty of cold, mildly salted buttermilk. Bhagat Tarachand outlets serve an excellent chhach called “Kutchi Beer” in tall bottles. Amul also manufactures superb “Masti Chhas” in tetra packs that cool the body instantly. Brands such as Warna and Gokul sell the drink in convenient plastic pouches. Many roadside vendors churn iced taak in large bharnis and serve it in paper cups, sprinkled with masala powder. Fresh fruit juice vendors, too, are doing roaring business.

Remembering the visionary queen People pay tribute to Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar on her 301st birth anniversary by garlanding her bust at Churchgate | Vijay Gohil

Food reels need more than ‘yummy’

Every second person these days is making reels on food and restaurants, which is good. The problem arises when everyone follows the same pattern. Every dish is “yummy” and the ambience is always “cool”. There is little information about the ingredients that go into a dish, the method of preparation or the price. What is most irritating is that many of them never even mention where the food joint under review is located. In sharp contrast, the late Behram Contractor, better known as Busybee and whom I regard as Mumbai’s first food critic, always gave the location of the restaurant first. He would often begin by saying, “Let me tell you how to get there first…” or something to that effect. He wrote about small eateries tucked away in obscure lanes of Colaba, Bhendi Bazaar and Dhobi Talao, as well as lavish banquets at five-star hotels and Parsi weddings. I truly miss him.

When fuel bills burn a hole in the pocket

The repeated increase in fuel prices is playing havoc with household budgets. The government had dismantled the administered pricing mechanism for fuel and stated that prices would rise whenever global crude oil prices increased and fall whenever they declined. Yet, prices have rarely been reduced even when Brent crude prices have fallen. And, for God's sake, will someone please explain why petrol and cooking gas prices are increased every other day instead of in one go? Many Mumbaikars have devised their own ways to cut costs. Motorists can often be seen switching off their engines at traffic signals, easing off the accelerator on slopes and even turning off their air-conditioners, especially at night when the weather outside is tolerable.

TAILPIECE: A doctor gave a man six months to live. But, the patient couldn't pay the bills. So the doc gave him another six months! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)