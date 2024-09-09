Mumbai Masala: Goodness Comes To Ghatkopar

Radhe Dhokla, Ghatkopar | Keyur Kaklotar

A new and most welcome addition to Ghatkopar’s foodscape is Radhe Dhokla, originally from Surat. First the location: It’s near Tanishq showroom on MG Road in Ghatkopar (East); a few metres before / after Rajawadi signal depending on whether you are coming from Chembur or Ghatkopar.

You are simply spoilt for choice here. There is sev kamni, vagharela khaman, butter masala idada, oil locho, garlic patra, fafda, jalebi, pattice, dal samosa, et al. The taste is superb and the prices are affordable. For example, patra is priced at Rs 50 per plate, fafda Rs 40 and kesari ghee jalebi at Rs 60. It’s open from 7.30 am to 10.30 pm. All items are freshly made at the shop itself.

The menu also boasts of Punjabi and Chinese cuisine. There are branches in Malad (West), Kandivali (West) and Andheri (East). Head for some really authentic Surti stuff.

Birthday Celebrations

Devotees at Mount Mary Church in Bandra (West) to celebrate the birthday of Mother Mary, on Sunday. | SALMAN ANSARI

Thank God... And Our Police Personnel

I t’s Ganesh festival season again. A time for devotion, food, shopping, merriment and more. But not for our policemen. Their leaves have been cancelled and they have to put in extra hours with no break. All this just to ensure that the festivities go on smoothly without any incident.

Lakhs of people are out on the streets pandal hopping. Ensuring their safety, specially in view of threats from radicals across the border, is a Herculean task. But our police perform their job with practised ease. The tension peaks on Anant Chaturdashi day when thousands of idols are brought out for immersion in the beaches. This year we will have to thank the elephant-headed God and Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

The Good Samaritan

Akshata Uttekar is a 45-year-old activist who does a lot of social work. Recently, she came across a 30- year-old woman lying on a footpath in Mulund hungry. While others ignored her, Akshata decided to do something. She bent down and enquired about her name and address. The poor woman just blankly stared at Akshata. It was getting dark and anything could have happened to the hapless woman, who appeared to be from a good family. Instead of letting her remain on the pavement, Akshata took her to Grace Foundation’s shelter at Mahul. The Mulund police came to know about the incident and issued a letter applauding her gesture.

Tailpiece

You thought only death was a great leveller... but Mumbai’s traffic ensures that whether you are driving a Jaguar, Merc, Audi, Lexus, Land Rover or a Maruti Wagon R, all of you will take the same time to reach your destination.

