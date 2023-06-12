Mumbai Masala: Enjoy Authentic Marathi Cuisine At Dadar | cityseeker.com

Authentic Marathi cuisine at Dadar

When this diarist wrote approvingly about Gypsy Corner and its Maharashtrian dishes, many called up to say that Mama Kane, opposite Dadar station, should also be featured in this column. Mama Kane is a commodious vegetarian restaurant that opened in 1910, which makes it one of the oldest eating places in Mumbai. It’s a zero-frills place with a no-nonsense ambience about it. We only wish that the owner would pay attention to hygiene, specially near the washbasin area. Anyway, what is important is the food. Its Maharashtrian thali is the tastiest meal you can have in Dadar. You get two hot chapatis, a ‘vati’ of usal of the day, mixed vegetable, watery dal, kadhi, rice and roasted papad. The best item is the kadhi, which is worth dying for. You can order its batawadas as a side dish and wash down the whole stuff with cool piyush. If you want to indulge your sweet tooth, you can bite into ‘alapaak’ made of ginger.

Capturing Art

Salman Ansari/FPJ

Devaki Pandit’s everlasting notes

Devaki Pandit is one of the leading Hindustani classical vocalists of India. Her contribution to the promotion of classical music is immense. Forever trying to explore new dimensions, she has now conceptualised ‘Advaita’, based on the poetry of seven women saints. They include Muktabai (Maharashtra), Akka Mahadevi (Karnataka), Gangasati (Gujarat), Meerabai (Rajasthan), Andal (Tamil Nadu) and Lalleshwari (Kashmir). The performances are deeply spiritual in nature and transport the audience to a higher world. They prove that language is no barrier when it comes to seeking the Almighty.

All the world’s a (Marathi) stage

The Marathi play The Perfect Murder completed 300 shows on Saturday. It has been performed at the Royal Opera House the maximum number of times. The last four shows at this expensive theatre in SoBo were houseful. The ticket rates ranged from Rs750-2,000. For a Marathi play to be ‘Sold Out’ at these rates – it’s a first. Indeed Marathi plays, most of which are known for superlative direction and acting, have come a long way. At Chhabildas Hall in Dadar, the audience sits cross-legged on shatranjis (cotton carpets). Shivaji Mandir is another perennial venue. The plays are booked weeks ahead of the actual performance. However, it is a big mystery why the talent on display in plays is not seen in films, barring a few exceptions. However, then it’s never too late. (Shruti Pandit)

Compiled by S Balakrishnan