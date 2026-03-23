Mumbai Masala: Don't Destroy The Mangroves | File Pic (Representational Image)

I was devastated when I heard the news of the Supreme Court endorsing the cutting of as many as 45,000 mangrove trees in the Charkop area for the coastal road extension. There is the promise of compensatory afforestation elsewhere. But what about the havoc that will be caused by sea erosion in the coastal areas once the mangroves disappear? The mangroves provide a buffer between the sea and the coast. Who will be responsible if Charkop, Malad and other suburbs are flooded? Experts have suggested an alternative alignment for the proposed coastal road. Why is that not being considered by the authorities? Let’s remember one thing: we cannot fool around with nature and try to get away with it. Nature will extract its pound of flesh sooner or later.

A dabbawala pauses to sip water in front of a mural on World Water Day | Vijay Gohil

A tasty stop in Goregaon

A friend recommended a fairly new vegetarian joint in Goregaon West and I decided to check it out. It’s called Sa Dosa, which I thought was a rather odd name for a restaurant. It’s cheek by jowl with Patkar College on the arterial SV Road. There is an air-conditioned dining area and a sit-out section. Nothing great about the decor, but that is more than made up for by the quality of food. I ordered Ernakulam ghee podi idli and it was so good that I repeated the order. It consists of little coin idlis with spicy podi (dry mixture of fiery red chillies, urad dal, asafoetida and salt) blended with ghee spread over them. The ghee tomato uttappam was equally good and the filter coffee was brewed just the way it should be. The menu boasts several varieties of cheese dosa, pizza, pav bhaji and the idli-dosa routine. Prices are wallet-friendly and the service is really fast. Drop in if you happen to be in Goregaon.

New mayor takes on hawkers, Mithi river

Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the FPJ office the other day. It’s just a month since she assumed office, but she has already started making an impact. Almost every day, she meets about 250 citizens who come up with their problems at her office in the majestic BMC head office. She took up the vexed issue of hawkers occupying pavements and roads and got them evicted from Dadar, Kurla, Bandra and other areas. With the monsoon not far away, she has taken up the issue of the Mithi river clean-up. Dressed in a dark blue cotton saree, she came across as a person who is sincere about making Mumbai more livable. Our best wishes to her.

Tailpiece

A wag observed that the conflict in the Middle East has put Mumbai on gas!! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

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