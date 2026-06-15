Mumbai Masala: Cleanliness Takes A Back Seat At Wadala RTO | Vijay Gohil

I went the other day to the RTO office in Wadala to renew my driving license. I was going there after a long time, but the place hasn't changed much. There were piles of garbage and paan spit everywhere. Hundreds of trucks were parked haphazardly. There was no decent place to have a snack or chai. The government is calling for cleanliness, however, one of its own offices is in such a pathetic state. For many years, there has been talk of shifting the office to a spacious place in Vikhroli. But, nothing has happened in the matter. Incidentally the vast area is ideal for planting trees.

Spitting in the face of civic sense and human dignity

The beating up of a senior citizen in Thane recently by an Ola driver just because he objected to the latter spitting on a public road should be a matter of deep concern. Spitting is the dirtiest habit that has taken deep roots. People don't think twice before squirting saliva on roads and walls. We never get tired of boasting about our 5,000-year-old civilization, but we as a nation haven't imbibed civic sense. The driver, who beat up the senior citizen, must be meted out the severest punishment. I was wondering why the guy who graphically shot the video of the dastardly assault did not intervene to stop the brutal violence. Maybe he wanted to increase the number of his social media followers.

A digital screen installed at the bus stop displaying images of the Ajanta and Ellora caves to promote Maharashtra tourism | Salman Ansari

Unforgettable divine taste

The prasad made by some of our temples are thousand times tastier than some of the branded stuff. Take Mysore pak for instance. The other day I happened to drop in at Cafe Madras at King's Circle after a long time to have pesarattu, which is a multigrain thick dosa with lots of sautéd and finelychopped onions inside the fold. Devarat Kamat, the young cafe owner, gave me a piece of Mysore pak. One bite and I was transported to heaven. I complimented him for such an excellent dish. He smilingly said it was actually prasad from the Gokul temple in Sion. If it is marketed commercially, the temple could make huge profits. The puliyodharai prasad at the Fanasvadi Balaji temple is another dish worth having.

TAILPIECE: A wag commented, “Hope the rains come before Sallubhai gets married.” (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)