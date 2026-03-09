Mumbai Masala: City Battles Scorching Summer Heatwave | Representational Image - ANI

Mumbai has become one big tandoor, with the mercury soaring like nobody's business. My heart goes out to the millions of Mumbaikars travelling in overcrowded local trains in this heat, as well as factory workers, cabbies, kitchen staff and others braving the weather. I particularly feel sorry for our traffic constables, who stand under the blazing sun and perform their duty. One wishes motorists travelling in air-conditioned limousines would offer them bottles of water. Summer is when demand for kalakattas, limbu sherbets and soft drinks shoots up. But there is nothing like a glass of chilled buttermilk with masala to beat the heat. Summer is also when the saplings planted by the BMC begin to wilt. If each of us adopts these saplings and waters them till the rains arrive, we will make a big difference.

Family members of Vinayak Dahitule give final touches to miniature Gudis at Lalbaug, ahead of Gudi Padwa. | Vijay Gohil

A delicious first visit: Superb Idlis at new Rameshwaram Cafe

Went to the newly opened Rameshwaram Cafe in the Eros Cinema building on the first Sunday after it opened. The QSR opens at 5 am and the dine-in at 7 am. We opted for the dine-in section on the mezzanine level, accessible by lift. The ambience is typically South Indian, with a heavy emphasis on black. You sit on dark brown wooden benches at tables topped with heavy granite. Plantain leaves, brass tumblers and Tata Copper water bottles greet you. The food is simply superb. The complimentary rasam starter clears the throat beautifully. We had Bangalore idli (Rs220), multigrain dosais (Rs270), filter coffee softy (Rs220) and filter coffee (Rs120). The sambar, with drumsticks and shallots, was divine, and so were the red chilli and coconut chutneys and the sagoo. We ordered ghee paddu and pesarattu, but both were unavailable. The cutlery is mostly brass. We will try their ghee pudi idli (Rs250), dahi wada (Rs250), puri kurma (Rs280), open masala dosa (Rs295) and benne masala dosa (Rs295) in the coming weeks. We only wish they would remove the series lights draped around the trees in front.

Ramzan, food and changing tastes

Ramzan was once the time when many non-Muslims descended on Bohri Mohalla and the streets of Bhendi Bazar in the evenings to bite into succulent seekh kebabs, haleem, aromatic biryanis, phirnis topped with pista, and malpuas. But this Ramzan, I do not see the same craze for food as in the past. Wonder why. Have food habits changed in favour of burgers, dim sums and kimchi? At a recent langar in a gurdwara in Kharghar, pizzas were served. Rotis, black dal and chawal served at these langars have a unique taste of their own. I hope the practice of serving pizzas, which are nothing but mainstream junk, in langars is discontinued soon.

Tailpiece

A wag said he has a few jokes about jobless people, but none of them work. (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/