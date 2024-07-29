Mumbai Masala: Celebrating Birthdays The Vedic Way

Cake cutting and blowing of candles has become de rigueur for birthday parties. But now Bhajan Samaj of Ghatkopar (East) has started a novel way of celebrating in a dharmic way. You just have to give a small donation and the Samaj will organise ‘havans’ and other religious rituals the Vedic way jointly for all those who share their birthday. One can go to the Samaj’s temple complex on 90 ft Road and take part in the havans. The Samaj is a remarkable organisation, which does lots of social work. Poor feeding, distribution of clothes and notebooks, etc, are done routinely. It truly believes that ‘service to poor, is service to God’. It also encourages people to light lamps and generate light rather than create darkness by blowing candles.

A man dives in the overflow water of Vihar Lake | SALMAN ANSARI

A Kolkata Icon Opens In Mumbai

Good news for gourmets! The iconic Flurys has opened its first tea room outside of Kolkata where it has been pandering to customers with its English breakfast and pastries since 1927. Its Mumbai avatar is located near the lobby of the nondescript Hotel Sea Palace overlooking the promenade linking Radio Club, which is dominated by affable Sindhis, and the venerable Gateway of India. Though no patch on the original Flurys on Kolkata’s iconic Park Street in terms of ambience, the Mumbai branch nevertheless serves a menu as good as its parent dine-in. The French toast is unbeatable and so are the hash browns, eggs Benedict, muffins, et al. The prices are indeed reasonable. Am told that Flurys has franchised kiosks in Chembur opposite Diamond Garden and In Orbit, Malad. Incidentally, the Diamond Garden area has become foodies’ paradise. You have Theobroma, Wok Hei Chinese, Subway, Sandwizza, Merwan’s, Tibb’s Frankie, 99 Pancakes, Sassy Teaspoon, La Pinoz pizza, Pizzeria, Wow Momo, Poetry by Love, etc.

Law-Breaking Right Under BMC’s Nose

One would expect that at least in front of its headquarters the BMC would implement the law. But a walk on Mahapalika Marg from the now defunct Capitol cinema house to the Congress party office will reveal brazen violation of civic rules. Almost all the food stalls serve food like dosa, vada, tawa pulao, pav bhaji, etc, in the most unhygienic condition. They flout most of the conditions prescribed for getting a food licence. Plates and spoons are washed in dirty water. The ongoing metro work adds to the mess. The BMC is talking of acting against vendors selling unhygienic food since the chances of typhoid, jaundice and other diseases are more during monsoon. But in front of its own head office the vendors are making a total mockery of rules. Huts have also sprung up on the pavement. It’s as if the BMC doesn’t exist for these people.

Tailpiece

A man receives an e-mail from the bank asking for his PAN details. He replies: “Geeli supari, gulkhand, saunf, elaichi aur lavang... Haan aur choona kam lagana.”

Compiled by S Balakrishnan