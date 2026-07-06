Mumbai Masala: Beyond Protocol, Mayor Ritu Tawde Leads From The Front | X

As per law, the mayor does not have much of a role to perform except preside over the meetings of the general body of the BMC. But, Ritu Tawde is expanding the scope of her office by her pro-active role. Whenever there is a disaster in any corner of the metropolis she is among the first to be there. Whether it is a tree fall, building collapse, fire or flooding Tawde rushes to the spot and ensures that the civic administration responds to the crisis adequately. Her sheer presence keeps the official on their toes. Her chamber at the BMC headquarters is a beehive of activity till late evening. She makes it a point to meet each and every citizen and tries to resolve their problems to the best of her ability. Wish we our corporators were at least half as active like our first citizen.

Amin Patel never misses a cause

Amin Patel, who represents Mumbadevi assembly constituency, is easily the most active MLA of Mumbai. Soft-spoken and sincere , the 63-year-old "neta" is active not only in his area but also in the Vidhan Sabha. Whether it be the issue of frequent power cuts in SoBo or breakdowns in BEST bus service Aminbhai , as he is affectionately referred to by his voters, never fails to take up the issue in the House. The people of Bhendi Bazar and other highly-congested areas, which form the core of his constituency, face innumerable problems and their go-to person is Aminbhai. No wonder he is a four-time MLA who routinely gets voted as the Best MLA of Mumbai.

Chasing city’s best bhajias

Monsoon is the time to enjoy 'bhajias' with steaming hot masala chai. I love the 'moong bhajia' of Dayaram Damodar of Dadar with his unique tamarind and chilly chutneys. The moong bhajia sold at the stall at Masjid Bunder railway station is also justly famous. Guru Kripa at Sion also sells some excellent moong and mirchi bhajias. The best moong bhajia was at the canteen at Mahalaxmi temple. But for some inexplicable reason it shut down many years ago. After darshan devotees would flock to this place by the sea. The next best thing after 'moong bhajia' is the 'kachori' sold at Saurashtra Farsan opposite the kabutarkhana. It has a long shelf life. Little wonder it is much sought after by the Indian diaspora.

TAILPIECE: Here's a PJ to make you smile… What do you call a woman who drinks just one cup of tea daily? Jaswanti!!! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)