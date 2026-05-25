Mumbai Masala: Award-Winning Filmmaker Blends Creativity With AI Music |

The other day, Dinesh Lakhanpal, a fine creative writer-turned-filmmaker who has more than 70 documentaries to his credit, dropped into the FPJ office just like that. He has also been associated with eight feature films, including Sparsh and Chashme Buddoor, in various capacities. His work includes films on the environment, development, social issues, fundamental sciences, socio-cultural themes, biographies, art, music, literature and folk culture. He is also a freelance journalist who contributes to different newspapers and magazines.

Having won 14 major international awards and two national awards, his films have been screened at various film festivals across the world. One of his latest films, The Wounded Souls of the Rann, based on the lives of the Agarias, the traditional salt workers of the Little Rann of Kutch, has won eight awards.

He is now producing music on his laptop using AI. He played a qawwali and a bhajan for us, and they were simply amazing.

People browse and shop for different types of pens at the India Pen Show 2026 at Nehru Centre | Vijay Gohil

City wilts as heatwave tightens grip

have never seen Mumbai this hot. During the day, you cannot walk even for a few minutes in the sun. It almost feels as if the heat is being drilled into your skull. The lakes have only 19 per cent water stock left. Earlier, only farmers looked at the sky waiting for rain. Now Mumbaikars are doing the same. Two days ago, it drizzled in Mulund, but that was about all. There are reports of the south-west monsoon clouds entering Kerala. Let us hope they board the Netravati Express soon and arrive in Mumbai. One cannot imagine what will happen to our dear city if the rain gods let us down.

Rising costs bite into the humble Vada Pav

So, the price of vada pav and other popular food items has gone up by ₹5 or more. It shows how closely interconnected the world has become. The Yankees and the Iranians fight, and we Mumbaikars end up suffering.

The vada pav continues to be the favourite snack of Mumbaikars. It is made right in front of you and served garam garam. In fact, the vada pav is no longer just a snack — it is a meal in itself. Take Bhau Vada Pav, for instance. Have one of their vada pavs and wash it down with a half-litre bottle of chilled Bisleri, and you will not feel hungry for the next five hours.

TAILPIECE

Family generations successively having fewer children is called a receding heirline. (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)